GeoVax to Present at Vaccines Summit-2022

Presentation to Focus on Development of Pan-Coronavirus (Universal) Vaccines to Protect Against Evolving Variants

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Senior Scientist Sreenivasa Oruganti, Ph.D., will present at the Vaccines Summit-2022 taking place October 11-13, 2022, in Reston, VA.

Dr. Oruganti will discuss the challenges surrounding emerging COVID-19 variants of concern, T-cell responses to COVID-19 proteins and GeoVax’s COVID-19 vaccine, GEO-CM04S1, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of immunocompromised patients and as a booster vaccine for healthy patients who have already received an mRNA vaccine.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: “Design and Evaluation of MVA-Vectored Universal Betacoronavirus Vaccines”

Session: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Research

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 9:00-9:20 a.m. ET

Location: Sheraton Reston Hotel, Room B

“GeoVax’s COVID-19 vaccine program represents next-generation COVID-19 vaccines using proven MVA technology with the potential of providing more robust and durable protection, including against evolving variants,” said David Dodd, GeoVax Chairman and CEO.

“GEO-CM04S1 is a next-generation, multi-antigen vaccine, targeting conserved viral proteins and inducing both antibody and T-cell/cellular immunity. The vaccine has the potential to offer unprecedented protection to immunocompromised populations such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. GEO-CM04S1 may also serve as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines.”

GeoVax is also evaluating a second pan-coronavirus vaccine, GEO-CM02. Currently in preclinical small animal studies, GEO-CM02 offers the potential of a single-dose, universal coronavirus vaccine without the traditional requirements of a highly refrigerated/frozen state, able to be distributed and administered as needed worldwide.

For more information about the Vaccines Summit-2022, please visit the event webpage here.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at 115 granted or pending patent applications spread over 24 patent families.

For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

