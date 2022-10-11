Lifestyle Drugs Market to hit US$ 3.21 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Lifestyle Drugs Market by Product Type (Anti-cholesterol Drugs, Anti-depressant, Smoking Withdrawn, Hair Loss, Contraceptives, and Others), by Application (Erectile Dysfunction, Anti-ageing, Smart Drugs & Cognitive Enhancers, Energy Medication, Birth Control, Obesity, Smoking Cessation, and Others), by End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the lifestyle drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to reach US$ 3.21 billion by 2030. Owing to increasing funding for research activities, favorable government initiatives, and collaborations with industry players.

Market Driver

Increased consumption of tobacco and cigarettes is expected to drive the growth of the global lifestyle drugs market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cigarettes were smoked by 14.0 % of all adults (34.1 million people) in 2019: 15.3 percent of men and 12.7 percent of women, and approximately 1,600 young people in the United States try their first cigarette every day.

Additionally, as the general awareness about appearance and aesthetics rises, more people consult dermatologists to get rid of wrinkles, balding, and acne. The market for lifestyle pharmaceuticals is expected to grow in revenue over the forecast period due to rising healthcare costs and patient preference for such medications. The demand for lifestyle medications is also driven by an increase in the number of new drugs introduced for various illnesses. The availability of alternative treatment options, such as yoga for obesity, and higher prices of some lifestyle medications are anticipated to restrain the market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global lifestyle drugs market has been segmented into:

Anti-Cholesterol Drugs

Anti-Depressant

Smoking Withdrawal

Hair Loss

Contraceptives

Others

Due to the rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and the increasing need for population control, the contraceptives segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, implementing measures to reduce unplanned births and associated healthcare costs and raise user awareness are key factors driving segment growth in the coming years.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global lifestyle drugs market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Because of higher disposable income, a growing urban population base that is conscious of their health and appearance, and increased new drug development, North America is expected to dominate the lifestyle drugs market over the forecast period. Stringent FDA standards for obtaining approval and selling these drugs highlight the high quality and safety of the medicines, propelling the market forward. Over the forecast period, European market is expected to maintain its position with stable growth. Stable growth is attributed to less investment in developing new lifestyle drugs in favor of profiting from existing products.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest, owing to the increased availability in the region and rising generic market players. Several companies are expected to conduct extensive R&D and launch a variety of drugs, adding to the portfolio of lifestyle products. Aggressive marketing and the establishment of emotional appeal have resulted in the significant market growth in the region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the key players operating the market global lifestyle drugs market include:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Eli Lilly and Company Ltd

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

AstraZeneca PLC

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Forendo Pharma

Alkermes

Pfizer, Inc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Merk & Co., Inc

Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Glaxo Smithkline PLC

Product launches and approvals are expected to drive growth in the global lifestyle drugs market. For instance, Mayne Pharma announced on April 2021 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its Nextstellis, a contraceptive pill containing E4, a naturally occurring estrogen with an unusual mechanism of action that may be more beneficial than other estrogens. Mayne Pharma is committed to developing new oral drug delivery systems to manufacture and distribute branded generic pharmaceuticals, providing patients with better and more accessible medications.

