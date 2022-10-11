The Albany Group Launches With Support Of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Beau Jones, Chris Story, Taylor Roberts and Joseph Montgomery have launched a new independent practice, The Albany Group, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, a modern breakaway solution for advisors seeking to gain control over their business. They reported having served approximately $375 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets*, and join LPL from Raymond James and Associates.



The advisors are longtime friends and colleagues who have developed a deep respect for each other over the years. With the launch of The Albany Group, they come together as a team, each bringing a combination of qualities and experience to provide holistic investment advice to their broad client base. They all share the same core values of reliability, strength, accuracy, honor, approachability, community and dedicated client service. They are joined by Operations Manager Liz Yates and Client Service Specialists Danita Shoulders and Stephanie Brock.

Based in Decatur, Ala., the four managing partners of The Albany Group have deep ties in the area, so it was important that their firm’s new brand pays homage to the community. Their logo represents four oak leaves native to Alabama: Cherrybark Oak, Northern Red Oak, Southern Red Oak and White Oak. The oaks are all different, but part of the same family—just like the advisors who are unified by values and community.

“For locals, the Albany name brings to mind images of the resurging downtown and the longstanding history of Decatur’s downtown,” Jones said. “But it’s more than just a name. It’s to show respect to the Southern tradition of slowing down and getting to know neighbors, which is also how we approach financial planning.”

Video: Meet The Albany Group

Seeking more autonomy, flexibility and independence for their business, the advisors chose to move their business to LPL as they take steps to build their perfect practice.

“For years, we’ve been intrigued by independence and the opportunity to be a business owner,” Montgomery said. “We looked at a number of options and came to the conclusion that LPL offers the best of both worlds. With LPL’s size and scale, we have an unbelievable array of services and products to help us serve our clients. On top of that, the Strategic Wealth Services model gives us a small firm feel we like with all the resources of a larger firm.”

LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SW) combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and dedicated strategic support designed to help practices thrive. SW advisors have access to LPL’s innovative wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, with an additional layer of ongoing, personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management. From the beginning, SW bridges the transition to independence by providing award-winning*** launch support, including real estate build-out, brand development, technology setup and HR services. After the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by their team of experts including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and elite access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients, culture and evolution of their practice.

“We made this move with clients in mind,” Roberts said. “With the dedicated support and vast resources provided by LPL, we can spend more time customizing strategies and taking care of our clients. We truly appreciate LPL’s comprehensive support, technology and research, along with its model of transparency and dedication to independence and choice.”

They also said that the move better positions them to have more control in how they grow the business. They plan to bring in the next generation of advisors and create a successful plan to ensure clients will be well-taken care of in the future. Additionally, Story said, it was important to partner with a team that does not offer proprietary investment products. “LPL’s only motivation is to help advisors serve their clients,” he said.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Beau, Chris, Taylor and Joe to the LPL community and are honored they turned to us in their quest for freedom and entrepreneurship. We are committed to providing personalized and strategic support each step of the way as they build an independent practice that best suits their team’s needs. At LPL, we are a partner for the long run, making investments in innovative capabilities and robust resources designed to help our advisors thrive. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead with the entire team at The Albany Group.”

