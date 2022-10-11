Uproar PR Expands Financial Services Division with Addition of OvationCXM

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a global, award-winning public relations agency that offers media relations, digital and influencer services, today announces the addition of leading customer experience management (CXM) company, OvationCXM . The SaaS platform is the first of its kind to solve customer experience problems in real time, used by some of the most recognizable names in banking, payments, and retail industries.



Uproar PR will leverage its thought leadership services and invaluable media relationships with both trade and national media to secure impactful coverage for OvationCXM, with a focus on national finance, fintech and payments placements. The two joined forces ahead of the company rebrand to allow for enough lead time to analyze the CXM media landscape and strategize the best approach to capitalize on existing credibility and garner new brand awareness.

“Our solution is truly the first of its kind and it’s a solution that so many enterprises can benefit from,” said Sherri Schwartz, Head of Marketing at OvationCXM. “We’ve seen a lot of success on our end with generating business from the financial services sector – everything from banks to payment processors. We know Uproar PR has strategic awareness of the financial services industry and the relationships to insert OvationCXM into conversations and coverage that will ultimately support our expansion goals.”

Formerly known as Boomtown, OvationCXM’s recent rebrand better suits its purpose and mission to help enterprises manage customer journeys and solve customer problems in real time. OvationCXM is a category leader in the booming CX industry and recently closed a Series C Round of equity and venture debt financing for $20 million on a strong valuation, driven by the company’s impressive 600% year-over-year booking growth.

“We’re passionate about helping brands increase share of voice within their industry and becoming the go-to expert source for media,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “OvationCXM is at the forefront of the CXM market that is projected to become a multibillion-dollar industry over the next decade, and we’re excited to continue showcasing the company’s success through media relations.”

To learn more about Uproar PR and its experience with financial services and fintech companies, please visit uproarpr.com .

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. Prior to COVID-19, Uproar had a team of 50 across three offices in Orlando, Chicago and Annapolis. Adjusting to the needs and demands of its team and the new environment, it now has a team of over 60 full-time employees across 14 states. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com .

About OvationCXM

OvationCXM, a dba under Boomtown Network Inc., is the Customer Experience Management company helping enterprises and their partner ecosystems deliver exceptional customer experiences with complete visibility and precise control so they can own the journey, guide the experience and unleash the benefits. The OvationCXM Platform (“CXMEngine”) includes pre-built CRM connectors, customer journey orchestration and automation tools, ecosystem aggregation, as well as knowledge delivery and integrated communication solutions in one seamless platform. Customer experience professionals choose OvationCXM because the CXM technology delivers simplicity at a massive scale, streamlining CXM efforts at every customer touchpoint. OvationCXM is headquartered in Tiburon, California, with a nationwide remote workforce backed by Nyca Partners, Telstra Ventures, KeyBank, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, JumpStart Ventures, Savano Capital Partners, Capital One Ventures and Commerce Ventures. To learn more and to join the enterprises delivering exceptional experiences to over 1.5 million customers, visit www.ovationcxm.com .