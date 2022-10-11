Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory For Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America will host a conference call to discuss earnings for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central. Earnings will be reported after the close of market on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



The call will be available at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central.

Participants may register for the call at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI503aa1da4d0d4b3bafbc9908520a0574

While not required, it is recommended that you join the event 10 minutes prior to the start.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the webcast replay will be available at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with 139 locations in 23 states, including 125 franchised dealership locations. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and www.rushtruckcentersracing.com, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

Contact:

Rush Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio, Texas

Steve Keller (830) 302-5226