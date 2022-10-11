Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call on November 1, 2022

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, will announce financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 28, 2022, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.



Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact Denny’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 29, 2022, Denny’s had 1,631 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 154 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

About Keke’s Breakfast Café

Keke’s Breakfast Café is the franchisor and operator of a full-service A.M. eatery concept. As of the July 20, 2022 acquisition date, Keke’s had 52 domestic restaurants in Florida, including 44 franchised locations. For further information on Keke’s, please visit kekes.com.