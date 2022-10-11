Mondelēz International Celebrates 130th Anniversary of Historic Toledo Flour Mill; Milestone Honored with Recognition from Ohio Congressional and State Officials

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) marked the 130th anniversary of its Biscuit Flour Mill in Toledo, Ohio with a ceremony and day-long celebration on Saturday, October 8, which included local employees, local and state elected officials, and other honored guests from the Company and the local community.

With more than a century and a quarter of ongoing milling operations, the Company’s Toledo Flour Mill is the largest dedicated soft-wheat mill in North America today, with one of the largest grain storage capacities at 5.5 million bushels of wheat. The Mill first began operations in 1892, when Benjamin Harrison was President of the United States and became part of the National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) in 1926.



The Toledo Mill has made many significant contributions to the local economy and the grain milling industry in general, such as when scientists working at the Mill developed flour analysis tools that went on to become industry standards. Today, flour from the Toledo Mill is shipped to the Company’s bakeries across North America, where it is used to make many of its best-loved snacks, including Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookies and Ritz crackers.



“Our Toledo Flour Mill has been a valuable part of our U.S. baking footprint for more than a century, and I am proud to join this celebration with the many dedicated employees who have been part of our business for many years and have helped make this important milestone possible,” said Claudio Parrotta, SVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, North America at Mondelēz International. “I want to thank Plant Leader Dee Lewis and our dedicated team of employees in Toledo for all their hard work supporting our business and for putting together such a fitting tribute on this important milestone.”

Facts about Mondelēz International’s Toledo Flour Mill:

Largest soft-flour mill in the United States

Approximately 100 full-time employees

Began operations in 1892 and became part of National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) in 1926

On average day, processes nearly 1,000 acres of wheat (equivalent to approximately 1,000 football fields!)

On average day, produces more than 1,500 tons of flour (equivalent to weight of seven commercial airplanes!)

Storage capacity of 5.5 million bushels of wheat (enough to fill nearly 5,500 semi-truck trailers!)

Zero production waste to landfill facility and wheat supplier for Triscuit crackers, which recently piloted a field-to-shelf consumer transparency program

In addition to celebrating the Mill’s milestone anniversary, this event also recognized the employees who have helped make the Toledo Flour Mill so special over many decades.



Speaking before the audience of employees and guests, including representatives from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) union, which represents hourly workers at the Mill, Toledo Mill site leader Dee Lewis shared, “Many of the people here today built their careers as valuable members of this Biscuit Flour Mill team, and our site continues to provide an important ingredient to many of America’s favorite snacks from right here in Toledo. We are so proud to recognize all of our employees, and especially those long-tenured teammates who are celebrating their own significant milestone work anniversaries as part of today’s event.”



Generations of Ohioans have contributed to the growth and success of the Mondelēz International Toledo Mill over the years, and Ohio dignitaries at the federal, state and local level joined in recognizing Mondelēz International on this historic milestone.



As part of the formal program, Ohio Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur presented the Mill’s leadership with a Congressional Recognition, which she submitted to the U.S. House of Representatives commending the facility on this occasion, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose shared a statewide proclamation recognizing the significance of the Mill’s 130th anniversary.



Other elected officials, including Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, State Senator Teresa Fedor and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukieweicz, also recognized the anniversary by applauding Mondelēz International’s long-standing commitment to the City of Toledo and the State of Ohio.



“For more than a century, flour milled right here in Northwest Ohio fed people across Ohio and around the world. Today’s celebration shows how successful a business can be with a strong presence and good jobs here in Ohio, which benefits everyone,” said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.



“I want to congratulate Mondelez International’s Toledo Flour Mill on reaching the incredible milestone of being in operation for 130 years,” shared Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “As the largest soft flour mill in the United States, the Toledo Flour Mill provides flour all over North America to make delicious snacking products. On behalf of Fran and I, we wish you a great celebration and continued success for many years to come.”



For the day’s festivities, the Mill team curated a series of historic Mill photographs, lab equipment and other mementos collected over the last 130 years, which told the story of this important facility. Invited guests toured the collection as they honored the mill’s legacy and recognize the generations of employees who have made it successful for so many years.



About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact: Laurie Guzzinati (Media)

+1 847 943 5678

news@mdlz.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a840ba9-98e0-4aba-9505-572c69901a52

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58b745a4-bfc4-4450-b003-745558f1efbd