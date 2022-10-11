Baffle Appoints Joe Dillon as Executive Vice President of Sales

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle, Inc., a cloud data protection company, today announced the appointment of Joe Dillon as executive vice president of sales. Dillon has decades of experience executing go-to-market strategies for security, cloud, compliance and storage technologies. In this role, Dillon will accelerate the evangelization of Baffle’s cloud data-centric security for direct and channel sales.



Dillon comes to Baffle from Code42, where he served as vice president of security solutions sales and played a significant role in the company’s three consecutive years of triple-digital growth. He also launched the company’s channel and tech alliance partner programs. Before that, Dillon held executive sales positions at several technology companies, including Springpath, Inc., Seagate Technology’s cloud division and Trustwave.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Joe has built successful sales teams for companies at various growth stages. He has an impressive track record of developing and executing strategies in new markets and for opportunities that result in sustained customer outcomes,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “With his knowledge of security, cloud and enterprise software companies, Joe will be instrumental in sharing our value proposition with global enterprise organizations and partners.”



“This is a pivotal time in Baffle’s growth trajectory, with an opportunity to further Baffle’s stellar market reputation,” said Dillon. “In the face of ever-present cybersecurity threats, there is a growing need for data protection that aligns with compliance requirements. And with this demand, Baffle is poised to expand its market share in the data protection space. Surrounded by a talented team, I look forward to helping the company advance our products and platform for customers to boost their competitive differentiation.”

Baffle protects data in the cloud via a “no code” and “low code” data-centric security approach. The solution provides universal data protection to secure data wherever it lives and is consumed in distributed data environments. Companies can control who can see what data with this security layer, with no performance impact on the user experience. Proven in large-scale environments, only the Baffle Data Protection Service de-identifies sensitive information on the fly as it is processed in the cloud. With no application changes, security teams can move in lockstep with business initiatives to move more data and workload to the cloud faster. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

