Ground Labs Wins 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award in Compliance Software Solution Provider Category

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, today announced its recognition as Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. These honors acknowledge innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from around the world.



Powered by GLASS Technology™, Ground Labs’ Enterprise Recon significantly reduces the time required to identify more than 300 types of personal, sensitive and confidential data stored on endpoint, server and cloud environments. The technology enables organizations to discover, manage and remediate these critical categories of data so they can ensure privacy and compliance obligations are met while reducing the time and effort needed to manage this requirement on an ongoing basis. Trusted across multiple industries, and used by well-known companies including Virgin, Verifone and Thales, Enterprise Recon helps organizations comply with a wide range of international data protection regulations from more than 50 countries, including GDPR, PCI DSS, CCPA, CPRA, HIPAA, PIPEDA and CDPA.

“In addition to recognizing the groundbreaking achievements and dedication of our Ground Labs team, this award underscores the growing importance of data privacy for organizations of every size and industry,” said Stephen Cavey, co-founder and chief evangelist at Ground Labs. “Enterprise Recon empowers global organizations to seamlessly uncover all critical and regulated data to comply with an extensive and rapidly expanding range of data privacy requirements — protecting their customers' data and avoiding regulatory penalties. This acknowledgment strongly validates our belief that any security and privacy initiative must start with knowing what data you have and further fuels our innovation efforts.”

The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award comes on the heels of the company being recognized with two Global InfoSec Awards, one in the Next-Gen Cyber Discovery category, and the other for Cavey’s selection as the Publisher’s Choice – Privacy Expert of the Year. This year, Ground Labs also won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

About Ground Labs

Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, enables organizations to discover, manage and remediate all of their data across multiple types and locations — whether it’s stored on-premises or in the cloud. Ground Labs serves as the most comprehensive and trusted solution in the enterprise to confidently mitigate risk and find personal, sensitive and confidential data. For more information, please visit www.groundlabs.com.

