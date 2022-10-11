American Addiction Centers Names Ellen-Jo Boschert as Chief Operating Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) announced today that Ellen-Jo (EJ) Boschert has been appointed as AAC's Chief Operating Officer, effective October 17, 2022. With more than 30 years of experience supporting numerous multi-site/multi-state healthcare organizations, Ellen-Jo has a proven track record in fostering change management, building successful teams, and shaping and strengthening company culture. As COO for AAC, she will provide leadership and strategic direction for the organization, while guiding the company’s development and building upon its commitment to deliver the highest levels of patient care.



"We are excited about the tremendous impact EJ will have on our development and continued growth as a leading provider of addiction treatment services,” said Dr. Tom Britton, AAC CEO. “Her impressive healthcare background and passion for patient care is unmatched. EJ’s expertise will be an invaluable addition to the leadership team and for the future of our company. With EJ on our team, I have no doubt we will revolutionize the addiction treatment industry and provide an unparalleled patient experience.”

Ellen-Jo’s background as a seasoned Chief Operating Officer and Chief Experience Officer includes experience in private equity-backed healthcare, addiction medicine, elective surgery, optometry, and ophthalmology. She most recently served as COO for Mid West Vision Partners in Chicago, Illinois where she supported more than 135 providers, 1,300 team members and 70 plus clinics across five states. Prior to that role, EJ was the COO and Chief Experience Officer for Colonial Management Group, LLP in Florida where she led and developed a team of over 1,100 team members for more than 78 center locations within 22 states.

“I’m excited to join the AAC team to help us deliver the best care to our patients and to strengthen every facet of our operational processes and teams,” said EJ. “With my passion for employee engagement, I’m also looking forward to enhancing the company culture at AAC, which ultimately improves the patient care experience. I consider it an honor to be a part of a team that’s transforming lives every day.”

