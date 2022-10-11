Voltera Adds EV Charging Veterans to Leadership Team

Herndon, VA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltera, a company that develops and operates electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities as a turnkey service for clients, today announced the addition of four visionary leaders, each bringing substantial experience in designing, constructing, and operating EV charging networks. With this influx of industry-leading talent, Voltera strengthens its position as an EV infrastructure solution provider that addresses the challenges experienced by a variety of fleets and businesses preparing to deploy EVs at scale.

Kit Ahuja , Vice President, Energy Services & Operations, now leads Energy Services (energy procurement & management), Technical Operations (Field Services & the Network Operations Center), Site Operations (facilities & security), and the Environmental, Health & Safety teams. Ahuja brings a decade of experience scaling up operations at leading climate tech companies such as Tesla , Enel X , Rivian & TeraWatt Infrastructure . Ahuja was recently recognized by Insider as one of the top 30 leaders in the electric vehicle industry. Before joining Voltera, he was instrumental in shaping the Energy Service and Operations that supported all of Rivian's Energy and Charging initiatives.

Jonathan Colbert , Vice President of Marketing, will support the development of Voltera's go-to-market strategy and direct the team that plans, develops, and executes all marketing efforts. Colbert was most recently Vice President of Business Development at TeraWatt Infrastructure , and prior to that was Director of the Waypoints Charging Network at Rivian , where he developed the go-to-market strategy for its 10,000-plus charging stations, supporting key initiatives like the Transamerica Trail Drive with MotorTrend. Prior to Rivian, Jonathan was the Charging and Infrastructure Lead for Mercedes-Benz USA 's CASE initiative (Connected, Autonomous, Shared + Services, Electric), and was responsible for implementing charging programs for Mercedes-Benz dealerships, Daimler facilities, and drivers.

Josh Kelaher , Director, Technical Operations, will oversee Energy & Charging operations and maintenance, and direct the field team ensuring Voltera delivers a reliable, efficient solution to customers. Prior to Voltera, Kelaher was most recently the Director of Field Service at TeraWatt Infrastructure . Kelaher was also responsible for field service operations for energy and charging at Rivian and draws from his experience managing service and EV commissioning at Electrify America and BTCPower . Kelaher has worked in the energy and sustainability sectors throughout his career.

Justin Sztyk, Director of Construction, will lead Voltera's team of project deployment managers, who are responsible for overseeing charging facility construction and site delivery to customer partners. He has built over 2.5 million square feet of diverse, complex and large-scale projects in various cities across the world. Sztyk transitioned from corporate real estate to the energy and charging industry at Rivian where he oversaw pre-construction and solutions engineering for Rivian's L2 charging network, and most recently served as director of construction at TeraWatt Infrastructure.

“Reliable charging infrastructure is a foundational element to unlock mass EV adoption, but charging infrastructure is lagging dramatically behind vehicle adoption, which is why Voltera continues to build its leadership team with highly experienced and uniquely qualified leaders,” said Brett Hauser, Chairman of the Board at Voltera. “Voltera is quickly becoming a company of choice for industry leaders, because we have the capability to solve the EV infrastructure challenge at scale.”

As a turnkey solution provider, Voltera enables businesses to rapidly scale EV fleets, without investing significant time and upfront capital on EV chargers, hardware, and related infrastructure. Voltera accomplishes this by managing site acquisition, power procurement, facility design and construction, charging hardware deployment, operations, and maintenance. The company provides EV charging facilities as a service, shouldering the CapEx so customers can instead focus capital on their operations. Voltera has several billion dollars of capital backing, which will fund construction and operation of EV charging facilities serving many types of businesses.

Prior to this announcement, Voltera’s team includes leaders with experience at companies such as Greenlots (now Shell Recharge Solutions), Rivian, Electrify America, EVgo, Proterra, Arrival, and Ford Mobility.

“I know this team very well from our prior successes deploying industry-leading EV infrastructure,” said Matt Horton, CEO of Voltera. “We now have a team with deep knowledge and unrivaled experience to rapidly deliver charging facilities nationwide for our clients.”

About Voltera

Voltera sites, builds, owns, and operates strategically located, fit-for-purpose charging facilities to enable EV deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT and plans to invest several billion, alongside a team with deep experience deploying charging assets, proven critical infrastructure expertise and key strategic partners, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve the EV infrastructure challenge and scale zero-emission transportation. For more information, visit volterapower.com.

