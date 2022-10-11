New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Configure Price Quote Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050458/?utm_source=GNW
Global Configure Price Quote Software Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Configure Price Quote Software estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.3% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $489 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.2% CAGR
- The Configure Price Quote Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$489 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$740.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 14.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impact on Configure Price Quote Software (CPQ) Market
COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and
Offerings
Global Cloud Technologies Market Growth Outlook (in %) for
Years 2019 through 2025
Configure Price Quote Software - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Software
Key Features of CPQ Software
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Myriad Benefits of CPQ Software to Boost Market Adoption
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
CPQ Plays a Vital Role in Enabling Businesses to Become
Resilient and Profitable
Select Popular CPQ Software
Evolving Use Cases of CPQ to Accelerate Market Adoption
Market Benefits from the Rising Adoption of Automation
Solutions in Business Operations
Need for Enhanced Productivity to Positively Impact the CPQ Market
Growing Adoption of Mobility Solutions in Enterprises Promises
Growth for CPQ Software Market
Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024
Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises
Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Growing Use of Mobile Devices in Businesses Fuels Need for
Mobile CPQ Solutions
Smart Penetration Worldwide as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022
Manufacturers Look to Leverage CPQ Software Capabilities
CPQ Software for Manufacturing Sector Continues to Evolve
CPQ Software Emerges as an Important Tool for Addressing
Industry 4.0 Challenges
Rising Adoption of CPQ Software in B2B eCommerce
Global B2B E-Commerce Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
CPQ Trends in Electronics and MRO
Medical Device Manufacturing: Potential Benefits & Challenges
for CPQ Software
CPQ Implementations Promise Better Efficiencies for High-Tech
Companies
Cloud-based CPQ Software Poised for High Growth
Notable Trends in the CPQ Market: A Review
CRM-CPQ Integration to Drive Growth for Businesses
Common Hurdles Confronting CPQ Software Implementations
Reasons for the Failure of CPQ Integrations to Meet Expectations
