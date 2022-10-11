Orange County Vision Center Announces Grand Opening of New Location

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Orange County Vision Center is excited to announce the grand opening of a new location in Garden Grove, CA! The new office is spacious and is equipped with the latest technology. On October 15th, patients can stop by for a tour of the new clinic, along with food, face painting, and other fun events. During the event, the practice will be giving away five complete pairs of glasses and offering a 50% discount on any pair of lenses.

The new location will have an extensive frame selection, including products from many leading brands. With the help of staff, patients can select the right frames for their face shape. In addition to eyeglasses, the practice offers prescription sunglasses and a large selection of contact lenses, including specialty and hard-to-fit contacts.

Routine eye exams are essential for eye health and overall well-being. During these exams, patients will receive a vision examination, as well as, diagnostic tests that evaluate the health of their eyes. Many serious eye conditions, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and detached retinas, are easier to treat when the conditions are detected early on. New and returning patients at Orange County Vision Center can schedule regular exams to maintain eye health.

A growing number of patients have been experiencing eye problems caused by extended screen time. Dr.’s Naime, optometrists, specialize in treating computer vision syndrome. There are many solutions that can relieve symptoms and treat this common issue. Specialty lenses can help protect eyes from the glare of computer screens. Eye drops and lighting adjustments can also improve symptoms.

"After more than 30 years of helping the community see clearly, we are expanding into a new office just steps away," says Dr. Murray Taubman. The new location will focus on comprehensive family eye care services, including eye exams, myopia control, prescription eyewear, orthokeratology, and specialty contact lenses. The optometry team strives to provide patients with solutions that meet their needs.

Orange County Vision Center is committed to providing patients with the highest standard of care using state of the art technology. To learn more, call the practice at (714) 894-3353.