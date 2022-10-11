Global Fork Sensors Market to Reach $409 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fork Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960936/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fork Sensors estimated at US$269.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$409 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$190.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasonic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

- The Fork Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40.8 Million by the year 2027.

- Vibrating Tuning Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR

- In the global Vibrating Tuning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$60 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)

Balluff GmbH

Baumer Holding AG

Datalogic S.p.A.

Leuze electronic bv

M.D.Micro Detectors S.p.A.

Omron Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH

Sick AG

Telemecanique Sensors

Telco Sensors Inc.

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Rising Levels of Unemployment Threatens to Shrink the Global

Middle Class Population: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into

Fork Sensors Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Fork Sensors: A Brief Synopsis

Ideal for Detecting Small Parts

Fork Sensor with Combined Benefits of Ultrasonic and Light-

based Sensors

Tuning Fork Sensors: Definition and Functionality

An Innovative Tuning Fork Sensing Technology-based Sensor

Benefits of Tuning Fork Sensors

Applications for Tuning Fork Sensors

Global Fork Sensors Market: Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type: Optical Fork Sensors to Witness High Growth

World Fork Sensors Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic, and Vibrating

Tuning

Analysis by End-Use

World Fork Sensors Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling,

and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Fork Sensors Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Fork Sensors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Africa, Middle East, USA, Japan, Europe, and Canada

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Fork Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand in Packaging & Labeling Applications

Fork Sensors Facilitate Seamless Coordination in Quality

Control and Track & Trace in Packaging Processes

Sophisticated Fork Sensors Come to the Fore for Labeling Machines

Printing & Packaging Made Easier in Consumer Goods Processing

Emphasis on Automation and Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Widen

Business Opportunities

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period:

Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers)

Demand for Robust Identification Technologies for Real-Time

Tracing in Food Industry Bodes Well

Healthy Trajectory in Food & Beverages Sector Augurs Well

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Expanding IIoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Relevance of Accurate Monitoring & Inspection Widens Business Case

Technology Advancements & Innovations Steer Momentum

Leuze?s GSX Fork Sensor: A Breakthrough Design



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Optical by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vibrating Tuning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Vibrating Tuning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vibrating Tuning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging & Labeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Packaging & Labeling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging & Labeling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Sensors Market Overview

Fork Sensors Market Dominated by Manufacturing and Packaging

Industries

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

A Market Laden with Opportunities

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

European Sensors Market: Brief Overview

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic

and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork

Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating

Tuning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by

Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical,

Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging &

Labeling and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Sensors Market: A Brief Overview

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fork Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fork Sensors by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating

Tuning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fork Sensors by

Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical,

Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging &

Labeling and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical,

Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and

Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating

Tuning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -

Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical,

Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 121: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging &

Labeling and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Fork Sensors by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



