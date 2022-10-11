Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc Announces NASCAR Xfinity Sponsorship Deal with MBM Motorsports at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, October 15th

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FLES) wholly-owned subsidiary, Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., announced today a NASCAR Xfinity Sponsorship with MBM Motorsports out of Statesville, NC, for the Alsco Uniforms 302 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The race will take place Saturday, October 15th, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30. This race features multi-sport athlete Matt Jaskol driving the #13 AutoParts4Less.com Toyota Supra.

“We are very excited to partner with MBM Motorsports and continue building on our national branding campaign efforts. Having access to the NASCAR fan base during the playoff season brings great national exposure to our Auto Parts Marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com,” said Christopher Davenport, CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc.

"We are very excited to have Matt Jaskol represent the Auto Parts 4Less brand once again,” replied Tim Armes, President, and Chairman for Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. “Matt brings a tremendous fan base with a proven track record of success.”

About MBM Motorsports:

Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC, and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part-time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and had a team-best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13 and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. Find them at MBMMotorsports.com.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.:

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (the ”Company”) entered the online auto parts sales business in 2015, selling lift kits and other aftermarket accessories for Jeeps, Trucks, and SUV’s on eBay and Amazon. In 2019 www.liftkits.com was launched and continues selling aftermarket parts today. At the beginning of 2020, the company began the development of AutoParts4less.com as a pure-play enterprise-level marketplace entirely dedicated to automotive parts, including cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform. The week of September 26, 2022 the company began the roll-out of AutoParts4Less.com

