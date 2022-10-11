Elderberry Extract Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global elderberry extract market is anticipated to experience an annual growth rate of 6.1% and increase from its current size of US$ 294.1 Mn to US$ 533.7 Mn by the end of 2032. The market expanded significantly in recent years and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2022-2032 as well.



Elderberry is a multipurpose fruit widely used across the world. Historically, it has been utilized by herbalists as a tonic and exhibits various medicinal benefits. This super fruit includes anthocyanins, a subsection of flavonoids, which may have immunomodulation and possibly anti-inflammatory effects that inhibit oxidative stress and ease flu-like symptoms.

Moreover, in-depth research and various studies show that elderberry extract can be used to treat viral respiratory infections, including common cold and influenza. Also, the elderberry fruit or flower possesses high antioxidant properties, which is beneficial in treating pain and can be effective against cancer, constipation, and other ailments.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33166

Moreover, since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, consumers are seeking natural ingredients that have a positive effect on the immune system. Manufacturers of elderberry extract have witnessed a tremendous shortage of raw materials due to significant demand for elderberry products in the market. They are increasing their production through advanced technology for medicinal purposes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for elderberry extract in North America is expected to increase at a volume CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

South Asia and East Asia account for market value shares of 11.1% and 15.1%, respectively.

Use of elderberry extract in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to reach US$ 113.7 Mn by 2032.

Based on distribution channel, sales of elderberry extract in the business to consumer segment is expected to increase at a value CAGR of 5.4% and hold a market share of around 14.8% in 2022.

In the Middle East & Africa, GCC and South Africa have high potential growth and are expected to register value CAGRs of 3.7% and 4.2%, respectively, through 2032.





Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33166

“Dietary supplements remain the major target application area for elderberry extract manufacturers. Due to the pandemic, demand for dietary supplements significantly increased across the world. A majority of this super fruit extract is incorporated into a variety of health and herbal supplements with a plethora of label claims that are adopted for branding and marketing,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers engaged in the production of elderberry extract are investing in product launches and increasing their footprints across the world through technological advancements. Companies are also emphasizing increasing the application of their products across various industries and enhancing its effectiveness with major focus on high convenience for customers.

In June 2019, INS Farms launched the Elder Pure brand, its elderberry line of versatile raw materials. It comprises five distinct ingredients, including black elderberry extract powder, elderberry liquid extracts syrup, elderberry seed oil, whole fruit elderberry powder, and organic elderberry juice powder.

IPRONA is strategizing on driving its operational efficiency with the support of exclusive technology and its global logistics network facility. The company is also focusing on optimizing its business process, which is sustained by its experienced workforce and integrated facilities.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33166

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global elderberry extract market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of nature (organic, conventional), form (powder, liquid), end use (functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com