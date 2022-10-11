Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market to Gain Value of US$ 10.6 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global vertical injection molding machine market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 10.6 Bn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the review finds that the market for vertical injection molding machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.



Next-gen machines with clamp designs, rotary, and shuttle tables are gaining traction in the recent years owing to their ability to provide the advantage of operating with multiple molds as well as simultaneous operations, such as injection, post-molding, and pre-molding. Moreover, such machines are being increasingly utilized as they allow for easy automation of simultaneous operations in order to achieve high productivity, high profitability, and consistent quality. These factors are prognosticated to drive the sales opportunities in the vertical injection molding machine market during the forecast period, state analysts at TMR.

The government authorities of several nations around the world are executing regulations pertaining to the carbon emission and automotive fuel economy. Hence, companies operating in the automotive industry are focusing on the use of plastics in order to make their vehicles lightweight. Similarly, the connection between the injection molding processes & equipment and automobiles is being deepening. These factors are likely to play important role in the market growth, states a TMR review that delivers insights on the key market segments in vertical injection molding machine market.

Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market: Key Findings

Manufacturers operating in the global vertical injection molding machine market are focusing on the development of systems that allow for mass production of small components using multi-cavities mold. Moreover, the use of automated machines is helping end-use industries to minimize their expenses as these machines eliminate the requirement of operators.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a rise in the demand for microprocessor and proportional flow/pressure hydraulics owing to their ability to assist in ensuring high production rates, negligible rejections in end-use products, and repeated consistency. Moreover, the demand for automatic microprocess controlled horizontal locking and vertical injection molding machines is being rising in the recent years. These factors are projected to boost the revenue of vertical injection molding machine market during the forecast period.

The demand for systems that need less floor space and lowest connected load is being increasing from the factories across metro cities. Hence, players in the vertical injection molding machine market are increasing their production capabilities in such machines in order to fulfil the current market needs. Such efforts, in turn, are likely to drive the market expansion in the upcoming years, states a future market outlook for vertical injection molding machine by TMR.





Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the use of vertical injection molding machines in automobile and packaging industries is working as a largest opportunity for vertical injection molding machine market

Surge in the understanding on and need for superior quality products is anticipated to create revenue-generation opportunities in the vertical injection molding machine market

Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Dekuma Rubber And Plastic Technology

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd

ARBURG

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd

Ningbo Haijiang Machinery Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

TAYU Machinery Co.,Ltd.

Engel Austria.

Ningbo Peng Tai Machinery Co.,Ltd

Pratishna Engineers

Dongshin Hydraulics Co., Ltd.





Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market Segmentation

Type

Hydraulic

Electric

Hybrid





Automation Grade

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Input Material

Plastic

Rubber

Metal

Ceramic

Others (Pulp and Form)





End Use

Consumer Goods

Automotive & Aerospace

Agriculture & Water Management

Medical & Science

Electricals & Electronics

Construction

Others (Metal Industry and Rubber Industry)





Clamping Force

Up to 50 Tons

>50 Tons - 100 Tons

>100 Tons - 200 Tons

>200 Tons - 300 Tons

> 300 Tons





Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





