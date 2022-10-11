Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market to Reach $131 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960639/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market to Reach $131 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Home Rehabilitation Products and Services estimated at US$89.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wheelchairs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$43.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Support Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

- The Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.9 Billion by the year 2027.

- General Aids Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

- In the global General Aids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 168 Featured)

AliMed, Inc.

DJO Global LLC

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

ergoline GmbH

Hocoma AG

Invacare Corporation

LL CORPUS COGERE Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Norco Inc.

Performance Health, LLC

Prism Medical Products, LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960639/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding

Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What?s In

Store for Healthcare?

Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare

Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on

Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required

Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

What is Home Rehabilitation? - Definition/Scope, Benefits &

Types of Rehabilitation Products & Services

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring

Opportunities for Home Rehabilitation Products

Aging-In Place Gains in Popularity Because There is No Place

Like Home

The Devastatingly High COVID-19 Mortalities in Senior Homes &

Nursing Homes Accelerates the Focus on Aging-In-Place

The Age of COVID-19 Brings Telerehabilitation Into the Spotlight

Shift to Value Based Care Models, Urgent Need to Reduce Primary

Care Burden, Curtail Rising Healthcare Costs & Shift to

Alternate Care Sites Create a Medley of Factors Positively

Influencing Home Rehabilitation

Emergence of Value-Based Health - A New Healthcare Paradigm to

Contain Spiraling Healthcare Costs

Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Alleviate

Burden on Hospitals

Therapy and Rehabilitation Outside the Hospital Settings

Here?s Why Homecare is Cost Effective

Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Home

Rehabilitation Market

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Aging Population A Key Demographic Driver of Growth of Assisted

Living Technologies & Solutions

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rapidly Expanding Market for Geriatric Care Services Bodes Well

for Home Rehabilitation of the Elderly: Global Market for

Geriatric Care Services (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018,

2020 and 2023

Here?s How COVID-19 is Increasing the Reliance of the Elderly

on Assisted Living Technologies

Chronic Disease Management & Associated Costs Drive Demand for

Rehabilitation Products & Services

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Role of

Alternate Care Sites & Highlights the Need for Home

Rehabilitation Technologies: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost

Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes

Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP Growth Puts

Pressure On Health Systems to Bend the Cost Curve: World

Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-

2023

Growing Burden of CVD Drives Focus on Home Based Cardiac

Rehabilitation

Here?s Why CVD is Growing & Its Implications

How Home-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation Can Help

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

Growing Burden of COPD Drives Demand for Home-Based Pulmonary

Rehabilitation

Here?s Why Home-Based Pulmonary Rehabilitation for COPD is

Growing in Popularity

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and

Women Affected by the Condition

Wheelchairs Remain the Fastest Growing Mobility &

Rehabilitation Product Technology

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual

Wheelchairs Drive Demand

Global Wheelchair Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2021 & 2027

Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care

Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Challenges Confronting Home Rehabilitation Products & Services



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation Products

and Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Body

Support Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Body Support Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Body Support Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

General Aids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for General Aids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for General Aids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positioning Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Positioning Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Positioning Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Physical Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Occupational Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Occupational Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Occupational Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Speech Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Speech Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Respiratory Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Respiratory Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Respiratory Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Therapies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Therapies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Therapies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation Products

and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body Support

Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Therapy - Physical

Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory

Therapy and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation Products

and Services by Therapy - Physical Therapy, Occupational

Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other

Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy,

Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other Therapies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body

Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services by Therapy - Physical

Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory

Therapy and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Physical Therapy,

Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and

Other Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy,

Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other Therapies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body

Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Therapy - Physical

Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory

Therapy and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Physical Therapy,

Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and

Other Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy,

Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other Therapies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body

Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Therapy - Physical

Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory

Therapy and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Physical Therapy,

Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and

Other Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy,

Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other Therapies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body

Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services by Therapy - Physical

Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory

Therapy and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Physical Therapy,

Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and

Other Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy,

Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other Therapies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body

Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services by Therapy - Physical

Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory

Therapy and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Physical Therapy,

Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and

Other Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy,

Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other Therapies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body

Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services by Therapy - Physical

Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory

Therapy and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Physical Therapy,

Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and

Other Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy,

Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other Therapies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body

Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Therapy - Physical

Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory

Therapy and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Physical Therapy,

Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and

Other Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy,

Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other Therapies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation Products

and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body Support

Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Therapy - Physical

Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory

Therapy and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation Products

and Services by Therapy - Physical Therapy, Occupational

Therapy, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other

Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy,

Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy and Other Therapies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Rehabilitation Products and Services by Product Type -

Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning

Devices and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Wheelchairs, Body

Support Devices, General Aids, Positioning Devices and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Home Rehabilitation

Products and Services by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Wheelchairs, Body Support Devices, General

Aids, Positioning Devices and Other Product Types for the Years



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960639/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________