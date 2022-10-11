GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended October 8, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company started tracking new player registrations in 2020 months after the first tournament and the development of GGToor.com 1.0. Since that time, the Company has surpassed 82,000 unique player registrations. This is up from 70,000 just two months ago. This is a critical metric because it demonstrates the Company continues to attract new players to the GGToor lineup of tournament offerings. The other important metric is player retention. In 2022 the Company has had approximately 40,000 new player registrations. Year to date the Company is averaging 40% new players to 60% repeat players for each event for the entire year. This player retention rate is unprecedented among online tournament operators.



Shareholders, understandably so, are focused on the final closing of Nerdland which will produce revenue of $7.2 million, but it’s critically important that they do not lose sight of the fact the Company’s core business is out-performing projections. Nerdland is projected to close on or before the end of October. Nerdland has progressed in securing its funding and has signed agreements in place which validate the final step is just days away.

Management of GTOR has entered into a NDA and is reviewing materials for a possible addition to the Web3 and Metaverse businesses the Company is currently engaged in. It’s early stage in the review process, however if management deems the business viable, shareholders can look for an additional subsidiary added to GGToor in the next few weeks. Management understands for shareholders to realize optimum value, management not only has to continue to build its brand and expand its current portfolio of businesses, but it needs to look for acquisitions that are strategically aligned and can produce immediate results.

The Company is streaming content from its events on a regular basis, most for at least four hours each day. The Company’s currently developing its own content and media network. Scheduled to launch in the next several weeks, the GGToor Media Network will be crammed full of content including interviews with players, industry news, new game releases and news on Metaverse and Web3. The Company has seen good growth for our content outlets; the unique viewership of the corporate Twitch channel grew 150% from June to July, The corporate Facebook channel saw a 268% increase in likes from July to August, and the corporate YouTube channel saw the number of unique viewers increase by 143% from July to September. This is just the beginning!

The Company realized above average registrations for several series this weekend, including Brawlhalla posting a 46% increase for the 1v1 event and a 60% growth for the 2v2 competition, as well as a 16% growth for Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and a 13% growth for this week's Duel Links event!

Since the beginning, GGToor has continued to expand the methods it uses to grow and attract gamers, whether they are casual gamers, aspiring pros, or professional players. The Company has offered hundreds of FREE to enter events, along with paid events that offer higher prize pools. The Company has held events using different formats of advancement, including Single Elimination, Double Elimination, Swiss rounds, Round Robin groups and Free for All events with point systems. The Company has run traditional tournaments, leagues, and even achievement hunting (such as Ladder races when a ranked season resets.) The Company has run single day events and held multi day and week events. The Company will continue to offer a wide variety of different events covering many game genres. The Company will continually add new game titles to the portfolio and will reach out to new segments of the gaming community and bring them into the GGToor family.

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred sixty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

