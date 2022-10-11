New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Testing and Inspection Equipment Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327101/?utm_source=GNW





The global battery testing and inspection equipment market is estimated to register 9.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. Battery testing and inspection equipment solutions assess the batteries’ state of health (SOH), state of charge (SoC), internal resistance, impedance, open circuit voltage (OCV), and other crucial safety and performance parameters to evaluate the practical and technical aspects of various battery chemistries for specific applications.



The scope of this study covers testing equipment used across the battery life cycle from the design stage to manufacturing/production to its intended application/end use.



The report is limited to testing equipment used to gauge the performance and safety of secondary batteries of Li-ion and lead-acid chemistries.



Both battery chemistries account for more than 85% of the global battery market.



With 2021 as the base year, the research outlines market size estimates and future growth prospects up to 2026 (excludes revenue earned from battery testing and inspection services and testing equipment maintenance services). It follows a targeted methodology encompassing detailed discussions with senior management of battery test equipment manufacturers and end users supported by secondary research.



It analyzes the market based on product type, application, end user, and geography.



Product type:

• Portable battery testing and inspection equipment

• Stationary battery testing and inspection equipmentEnd user:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy and Utility

• Telecom and Data Communication

• Others (factory automation and control/Industry 4.0, building automation, industrial equipment, healthcare, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and marine applicationsApplication type:

• Battery cell testing equipment

• Battery module testing equipment

• Battery pack testing equipmentGeographic coverage:

• Americas: Canada, United States, and Latin America

• Europe: Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Scandinavia, CIS Countries, and the rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, North Korea, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA): Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, South Africa, West Africa, and Sub-Sahara

Author: Navdeep Saboo

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327101/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________