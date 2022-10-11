Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899640/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027. Active Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

- The Hot Water Recirculation Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$765.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

ACT Inc.

Airwell Group

CIAT Group

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Grundfos

Hitachi Appliances, Inc.

Klimatehnik D.o.o.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NIBE Industrier AB

S. A. Armstrong Limited

SANDEN International (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

Taco Comfort Solutions, Inc.

WATERKOTTE GmbH

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Xylem, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for

the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Amidst the Pandemic, Subdued Industrial Activity Affects Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Pandemic Impacts Growth in Hot Water Recirculation Pumps

An Introduction to Hot Water Recirculation Pumps

Hot Water Circulation Systems: A Historical Perspective

Parameters Determining Selection of Hot Water Circulation Pumps

Types of Hot Water Recirculating Pumps

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Hot Water Recirculation Pumps - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Significance of Hot Water Recirculation Pumps in

Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Reducing Energy Costs Drive

Gains

Resource Efficiency and Climate Change: Critical Factors Fuel

Demand for Recirculating Systems

EXHIBIT 4: As Climate Change and Emissions Emerge as Key

Challenges, Focus on Resource and Energy Efficiency Fuels

Demand for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps: Global CO2

Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

With Fast-Paced Industrialization, Rising Demand for Hot Water

from Industries Spurs Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of BEM Systems to Spur Demand

Rapid Urbanization and Need for Convenience Spur Demand for Hot

Water from Households, Presenting Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 6: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 7: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Importance of Hot Water Piping Systems in Buildings to Fuel

Market Gains

Management of Heat Loss and Flow Rates in Hot Water Circulation

Pump Systems

Criticality of Safety in Hot Water Piping Systems

Efficient Hot Water Distribution Becomes Important for

Multifamily Buildings

Market to Benefit from New Circulator Pump Control Technologies

Circulating Pumps Become More Efficient and User-Friendly

Hot Water Recirculating Loops Emerge as Water-Saving Feature

Rising Usage of Hot Water in District Heating Networks:

Potential for Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global District Heating Market Revenues in US$

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027

Market to Benefit from the Implementation of Regional Codes and

Standards for Energy Utilization & Optimization

Regulations Governing Temperature Maintenance of Hot Water Systems

Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions and Clean Energy

Targets to Propel Growth

Corrosion Presents a Key Challenge to Hot Water Circulation

Systems

Corrosion in Hot Water Recirculating Systems of Commercial

Buildings



