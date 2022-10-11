New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CBD Ingredients Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327095/?utm_source=GNW





The study’s geographic segmentation reflects the specific realities of North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.



Further segmentation breaks down CBD as an ingredient in end applications: Food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, and single servings (capsules, oils, gummies). While several properties and benefits of using CBD are apparent, scientific evidence is lacking to demonstrate them effectively.



Prescription CBD-based drugs must receive approval from competent authorities in each jurisdiction.



The control and compliance of these medicines require clinical trials, while CBD does not.



Therefore, the scope of this research does not consider pharmaceutically derived products.



Market trends include the legalization and regulation of CBD in each region.



The future of this industry depends on the development of CBD frameworks and regulatory environments, including the time taken to implement them.



In this sense, Frost & Sullivan includes three scenarios that reflect different CBD adoption and market penetration possibilities.



In general, the use of CBD is set to grow significantly from 2022 to 2030. Latin America will advance as a raw hemp provider while Asia-Pacific has the industrial capacity for extraction and separation of the compound.



The study includes analysis and discussion of growth drivers and restraints, challenges and trends, market sizing and forecasts, supply chain, regulatory environment, competitive environment, and regional dynamics.



It concludes with a discussion of 5 big growth opportunities.

