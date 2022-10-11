Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899068/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mini Load segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

- The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.

- Vertical Lift Module Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR

- In the global Vertical Lift Module segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$827.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured)

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Beumer Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku

Dematic Group

Kardex

KNAPP AG

KUKA AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Machinery

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

System Logistics

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Toyota Material Handling

Vanderlande Industries B.V.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain

An Introduction to Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Types of Automated Storage and Retrieval Technologies & Systems

Functions of AS/RS Systems

Applications of AS/RS Systems

Benefits of Using ASRS

Global ASRS Market: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased

Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth

ASRS Helping Western Businesses Reshore Manufacturing

Operations for the Post-Pandemic World

Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics

Rising Demand Automated Material Handling Solutions to Favor

Growth in AS/RS Market

Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and

Efficiency of Warehousing Operations

Fully Automated Warehouses to Become More Common Post-COVID-19

Period

Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation

Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various

Applications

Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses &

Distribution Centers

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems to Improve

Efficiency

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expansion in Industrial

Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors to Drive Market

Opportunities

Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2020)

ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Strong Growth of E-

Commerce Market to Boost Market Prospects

COVID-19 Drives Robust Growth in E-Commerce Sales: Potential

for ASRS Market

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019

Through 2025

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021E)

ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution

Automation in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,

2016, 2018 and 2020E

Changing Conditions in Food & Beverage Industry Drive Adoption

of ASRS Technology

Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology

Transition of Material Handling Needs in Automobile Industry to

Support AS/RS Implementations

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Growing Prominence of Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems in

Consumer Electronics Production Units

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring

Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies

Automated Storage & Retrieval in Hospital Supply Chain

Rising Adoption of Automated Systems in Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing Operations to Boost ASRS Market

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains in

Laboratory Applications

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Goods-to-Robot Picking System: An Advancement in Order

Fulfillment Automation

Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role

Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS

AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses

Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems

Plastic Pallets Emerge as Ideal Platforms for Automated Storage

and Retrieval Systems

3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space

Constrained Distribution Facilities

Hybrid AMR and AS/RS Systems Emerge to Address Post Pandemic

Industry Needs

Aging Workforce & Focus on Worker Safety Drives Demand for

Automated ASRS Systems



