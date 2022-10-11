Baggage Handling System (BHS) Market Size & Share to Surpass $12.01 Bn by 2028: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comparative research study carry out by Vantage Market Research is database of 180 pages, titled as “Baggage Handling System Market” with graphs & figures spread through pages, 122+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and simple to understand comprehensive analysis. Baggage Handling System Market research report is delivered with commitment depending upon the reader needs. With the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed in this market report. Market size and share analysis and key trend analysis are the prime accomplishing factors in this market research report. Such report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform over the forecast period by giving information about market definition, applications, segmentation and engagements. VMR team provides Baggage Handling System industry document with loyalty and devotion that is promising and the way in which expected.



The global market was valued at USD 6.83 Billion in 2020, and according to Vantage expert analysis, the Baggage Handling System Market size is expected to reach over USD 12.01 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiles:

Vantage Market Research Segment Analysis:

Mode Analysis: Baggage Handling System

On the basis of Mode, the market is segmented into Airport, Railway, Marine. Airport held the highest share in the global Baggage Handling System market and is projected to witness the same trend during the forecast period.

Tracking Technology Analysis: Baggage Handling System

Based on Tracking Technology, the market is segmented into Barcode System, RFID System. RFID accounted for the highest market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Type Analysis: Baggage Handling System

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Conveyor, Destination Coded Vehicle (DCV).

Scope of the Report:

Market Size in 2020: $6.83 Billion
Revenue Forecast by 2028: $12.01 Billion
CAGR: 7.31% from 2021 to 2028
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021 to 2028
Key Players: Siemens, Vanderlande Industries, Daifuku, Pteris Global Limited, BEUMER, SITA

Market Overview:

Improved Customer Experienceto Drive the Market

Exponential rise in the investment for developing infrastructure at airport to cater the expanding passenger traffic in the last few years is anticipated to facilitate the market. Rising population along with an increase in the disposal income is likely to stimulate growth for the market. Furthermore, to improve customer experience and to smoothly operate airlines investors are installing baggage handling system which are more advanced to increase operational efficiency for baggage handling system which is likely to support growth for baggage handling system market.

Rise in Passengers Travelling through Airways to Drive the Market

Passengers travelling through airways have risen exponentially due to rising disposable income, consistent economic growth, demographic profiles, encouraging population dynamics are some determinants influencing the market for baggage handling system. In October 2019, In Qatar Hamad International Airport announced its expansion plan, which includes the expansion of different Phases such as A and B. Phase A predicted, the passenger handling capacity to rise to more than 53 million customers annually by 2022 and further rise to more than 60 million customers travelling after the completion of Phase B. Various projects similar to this are ongoing in various other nations. Such airport development projects are likely to generate demand for baggage handling system which will allow effective processing of baggage and passengers at the airport.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Government Initiatives to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific is poised to witness a high growth owing to a wide growth in the airport infrastructure investments to cater to the rising passenger traffic over the past few years in the region. The airports in nations like India, Japan, China, and South Korea have seen an exponential growth in customer traffic. As a result, airport authorities have expanded their investments in the development of airports which are existing and also the construction of new airports.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. June 2021: Siemens Logistics is launched an innovative product portfolio for airports this year at inter airport Europe. This enables airports and airlines to benefit from efficient and reliable baggage handling systems alongside state-of-the-art IoT applications, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

2. June 2021: BEUMER Group – a leading global supplier of automated baggage handling system – has been selected by airport operator, Avinor, to design, integrate and operate a new Baggage Handling System (BHS) to replace the existing system at Oslo Airport. The investment in the new BHS is a key element in Oslo Airport’s development strategy to ‘future-proof’ operations and to become a central hub.

Blog: