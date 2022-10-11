Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.12% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies and Forecasts Market Segment by Type (Track and Trace, Tamper-Evident, Overt, Covert, Forensic), Market Segment by Application (Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Industrial and Automotive, Apparel & Footwear, Electrical & Electronics, Other Applications), Market Segment by Technologies {Radio frequency identification tags (RFIDs), Barcodes, Security Ink & Printing, Smart Labels and Holograms, Digital Encryption & Serialization, Other Technologies} plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market was valued at US$156 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Technological Advancements are Increasing the Risk of Financial Losses for Businesses

Without extensive customer skill, several advanced techniques, such like barcode technology and QR codes, are simple to copy. When a QR code is scanned, malicious URLs with tailored malware capable of data exfiltration from a mobile device may appear. A malicious URL can also be included into a QR code, leading visitors to a malicious campaign where they may be asked to provide personal and financial details. Because most people can't read QR codes, attackers may swiftly change them to point to a new resource without even being noticed. Although most consumers are educated that QR codes may also be used to access a URL, they may not be aware of all the features that QR codes use on a targeted computer. In addition to creating a webpage, these activities may include adding contacts or drafting emails. QR code security concerns may be extremely serious due to the element of surprise.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market?

Prior to COVID-19, companies were making tremendous progress toward their sustainability objectives. The coronavirus outbreak, on the other hand, has hampered a range of businesses throughout the world, notably those in the packaging sector. Businesses in the packaging industry were working on new technologies that were ecologically friendly, reusable, and biodegradable. However, concerns regarding the hygiene and safety of reused packaging temporarily halted the packaging industry's progress more towards a cyclical and ecological supply chain. Integrated digital graphics, consumer expectations, e-commerce, new or enhanced hygiene and consumer protection laws, redefined sustainability, increasing single-use plastics, and lifted limitations are only a few of the specific areas in the packaging industry that have been impacted.

What are the Market Drivers?

Blockchain Technologies Gaining Tractions in the Global Market

Blockchain may be used by supply chain companies to track production changes on a common shared ledger, enabling comprehensive data accessibility as well as a primary source of truth. Because transactions are constantly time-stamped and up-to-date, companies may inquire the current location of a product anywhere at moment. Counterfeit products, noncompliance, congestion, and wastage are all issues that may be managed in this manner. Furthermore, quick action may be taken in the case of emergency for example, a product recall, and the ledger audit trail assures regulatory compliance. By combining blockchain with smart technologies like the Internet of Things, supply chains may automate tracking of production, transportation, and quality control conditions. Customers can also be provided access to track and trace information in order to check choice of appropriate and ethical supplier relationship management.

Growing Demand for Secure Packaging

Drug safety, effectiveness, and quality issues occur now in many areas across the world, not just in developing nations, but also in rich countries. Counterfeit products might include those that include the proper ingredients and yet are packaged wrongly, and counterfeit goods can include both branded and generic commodities. Counterfeit medicines can lead to mortality in serious situations like myocardial infarction, epilepsy, or angina pectoris; in any of these cases, anti-counterfeit medications act as a weapon to avert disaster. It's really difficult to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit items. Anti-counterfeit packaging techniques such as 2D barcodes, holograms, and RFID can be used to protect patients against counterfeit medications as a consequence. Counterfeit medications are becoming an increasingly serious hazard to the global pharmaceutical supply chain, costing businesses billions of dollars and jeopardising patients' health. Secure packaging is critical in the battle against counterfeit goods.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Rising Demand for Anti-counterfeit Packaging Technologies from Emerging Economies

Agriculture, fabric and clothing, food and beverages, and medicines are among of the most important industrial businesses in developing nations, and they give fertile breeding ground for packaging companies to thrive. Rapid globalisation, as well as the removal of banking and customs regulations, as well as the emancipation of economies, are presenting this industry with enormous opportunities. Counterfeiting benefits from international trade expansion, convenient remittances, and very well distribution methods. The worldwide movement of commodities has been assisted by the advent of a digital distribution channel that traverses national borders. However, anonymity and access to an infinite marketplace, as well as low-cost communications and investment, are some of the major characteristics that have paved the road for counterfeit goods commerce.

Anti-counterfeiting Software Can Aid in the Reduction of Counterfeit Goods

Packaging and labelling may be designed to assist reduce the risks of counterfeit consumer products, as well as theft and resale of products. Others produce new products are more difficult to duplicate than some others, and some contain seals that indicate theft. Counterfeit products, unauthorised sales (diversion), product replacement, and manipulation can all be reduced with the use of anti-counterfeiting equipment. Authentication seals and security printing could be used on packages to help demonstrate that perhaps the package and contents are still not counterfeit; however, these are vulnerable to fraud as well. Packages can also incorporate anti-theft technologies such as dye packs, RFID tags, or electronic article monitoring tags, which can be triggered or detected by equipment at exit points and need specialised expertise to deactivate.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the anti-counterfeit packaging technologies market are 3M Company, Agfa Gevaert NV, AlpVision SA, Amcor plc, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., Arjo AB, Authentix, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Catalent, Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Digimarc Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Giesecke & Devrient, Impinj, Inc., Intelligent Label Solutions, PharmaSecure Inc, Sato Holdings Corporation, SAVI Technology, Inc., Sicpa Holding S.A, SML Group, Systech International, UFLEX Limited, Zebra Technologies Corporation, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

