AutoVitals Partners With Tuffy Tire & Auto Service to Improve Customer Experience

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoVitals, a leading provider of SaaS solutions in the automotive repair and maintenance industry, has been named a preferred partner by Tuffy Tire & Auto Service for digital vehicle inspection (DVI) and workflow management software solutions. Tuffy, one of the largest automotive repair chains in the country, includes over 160 locations across 14 states.

Over the years, Tuffy has built a reputation for quality service and a promise to do the job right every time. By empowering their service centers with access to the best tools on the market, Tuffy auto repair shops can work more efficiently and continue providing excellent customer service.

"The partnership with AutoVitals will provide full transparency to our customers and help ensure the job is done right the first time," said Roger Hill, President of Tuffy. "Our two companies share a common goal — building trust with anyone that interacts with our shops while also helping our shops grow profitably."

Through the partnership, Tuffy will recommend the AutoVitals Shop Success Solution across its network of locations. The solution includes AutoVitals DVI.X, which maximizes average repair order per vehicle by creating full transparency for shop customers, and AutoVitals SmartFlow.X, a workflow solution that eliminates downtime and inefficiencies in the shop.

"We're excited to partner with Tuffy to bring modern software capabilities to their centers," said Jon Belmonte, CEO of AutoVitals. "It's clear how much Tuffy centers care about providing customers the most comprehensive and reliable service possible. The AutoVitals Shop Success Solution is a great way to ensure that happens consistently."

Tom Braun, owner of Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center Clinton Township & Richmond, added, "Now that AutoVitals is fully integrated with our point of sale, Tuffy shops can also access the market's best digital vehicle inspection, workflow and other digital tools. We've seen our average repair order and overall shop efficiency improve dramatically since we started using AutoVitals."

About AutoVitals: AutoVitals is the leading provider of integrated software solutions for managing automotive shop workflow, internet marketing, and motorist engagement. The company's solutions automate every touchpoint of the vehicle repair transaction with motorists and enable efficient shop management. AutoVitals' platform includes digital inspections, automated service reminders, consumer engagement, repair status updates, POS integration, educational videos, sales-to-technician communication, and real-time integration to repair data/POS. Learn more at www.autovitals.com.

About Tuffy: Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Tuffy Tire & Auto Service is one of the largest automotive repair chains in the country. Tuffy operates and franchises over 160 locations across 14 states. Tuffy's corporate mission is to provide the best automotive repair service in the industry through a continuous commitment to quality and customer service.

