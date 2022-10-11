Global Curcumin Market Size Will Surpass the Revenue of US$112 Mn by 2025 End, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with the recently inflating demand for curcumin, a new Fairfield Market Research study forecasts a strong 10% CAGR for global curcumin market during 2021 – 2025. The report foresees the market to reach the revenue of around US$112.5 Mn by 2025 end, up from US$69.8 Mn recorded in 2020. While curcumin has been recognized worldwide for its exceptional anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties, the excellent therapeutic and medical properties are expected to push its penetration across the dietary supplements sector. The key benefits like assured pharmacological security, and competitive costs will continue to uphold the performance of curcumin market further. COVID-19 pandemic has been a major booster to curcumin market players as the disease outbreak elevated demand for natural immunity boosters worldwide. In addition to the desirable flavour and colour, curcumin has recently gained stronger ground based on its therapeutic attributes. Increasing curcumin uptake across F&B industry for innovative products like turmeric coffee or tea, and other turmeric-flavoured beverages is likely to unlock new opportunities in curcumin market, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Organic curcumin variant, with the current 19% share in global market revenue, awaits its entry into the established markets

Uptake by pharma and dietary supplements, and F&B accounts for a collective revenue share of more than 75%

Curcumin markets in North America, and Europe extend a collective market value share of more than 65%





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Growing awareness about the exceptional benefits of curcumin from turmeric, and ginger as touted by the Ayurveda is projected to heighten the growth outlook of global curcumin market.

The report findings reveal that the curcumin consumption by pharma and dietary supplements manufacturers will remain the highest, followed by that in food and beverages industry. The report further projects cosmetics and personal care industry, especially skincare as a highly profitable segment for curcumin market participants. Skincare is likely to remain the vital segment for participants in curcumin market. Indian skincare brands have been presenting curcumin as an exclusive product differentiator, which has gradually captured attention of several international brands, compelling them to utilize curcumin as an active ingredient.

Key Report Highlights

With the extending clinical utility of curcumin enabling it to penetrate the non-traditional markets like Europe deeper, the report expects market to be on a continuous uptrend

Growing introduction of OTC supplements is expected to complement curcumin market growth

Curcumin sales are poised to rise high as café menus feature turmeric lattes, and golden milk on their menus





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America, and Europe currently account for a collective share of more than 65% in global curcumin market revenue. The scope of curcumin consumption has been constantly widening across these regions as a result of growing consumer inclination toward clean, natural ingredients across industries. Whereas Asia Pacific is also projected to remain an important market for participants. Both Asia Pacific, and North America are poised to discover noteworthy incremental opportunities during the period of projection. North America however will demonstrate the fastest rate of growth through the end of 2025, suggest the report findings. On the other hand, the research clearly highlights growing attractiveness of India in global curcumin market. With over 70% share in global turmeric production volume, India continues to be the leading producer. The country has been the prime consumer of turmeric and thus continues to hold a remarkable contribution toward curcumin market as well. The strong base of Ayurveda will remain the key driving force for India’s curcumin market expansion. Rapidly thriving end-use industries like F&B, cosmetics and personal care, across the Asian subcontinent further contribute toward curcumin market growth.

Leading Companies in Global Curcumin Market

Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Synthite Industries Ltd, Akay Group, BioMax Lifesciences Ltd, SV Agro Food, Rosun Groups, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, Konark Herbals

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2020 US$69.8 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$112.5 Mn CAGR 10.00 %

Market Segmentation

Nature Coverage

Organic

Conventional

Application Coverage

Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Animal & Pet Food

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd

Sabinsa Corporation

Synthite Industries Ltd

Wacker Chemie AG

BioMax Lifesciences Ltd

Akay Group

SV Agro Food

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd

Rosun Groups

DolCas Biotech

Konark Herbals

Gencor Botanicals

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Technology-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

