Dresner Advisory Services Opens Registration for 2022 Real Business Intelligence® Conference

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced registration is open for the 2022 Real Business Intelligence Conference. Real Business Intelligence is the premier event for data leaders across all functions, focused completely on real world best practices and proven methods for business intelligence (BI), analytics, information management, and performance management.



The format for the 6th annual conference has been updated and it is now a one-day online event that will occur three times per year, each time with new expert speakers and new topics. The first event is Thursday, December 8, from 10:00 – 4:00 Eastern and features a special keynote by Valerie Logan, founder and CEO of The Data Lodge.

“Attendees will have constant learning opportunities in this effective new design, as it is easy to attend and features a packed agenda,” said Chris von Simson, co-chair of the Real Business Intelligence conference. “I’m delighted to welcome Valerie Logan as our keynote speaker for December’s event.”

“I so look forward to sharing what Data Literacy Pioneers are doing to start, build, and scale their programs,” said Valerie Logan, CEO and founder at The Data Lodge. “At The Data Lodge I have the privilege to work with these pioneers – and they are the real deal. Please join me at the 6th Real Business Intelligence event to learn more."

Dresner Advisory analysts as well as members of its Data Leaders community will also have active roles within the conference, leading sessions, moderating roundtable discussions, and providing a broader real world perspective on the topics at hand.

“At the event, we’ll be showcasing critical new findings from our cutting-edge research to deliver a genuine thought leadership experience,” said Jamie Popkin, co-chair of the Real Business Intelligence conference. “Attendees are sure to come away from the event better equipped to become more effective and successful with data, by applying the research findings and the experience of their peers.”

The focus of the conference sessions will be on strategies for success, providing data leaders with pragmatic and actionable takeaways. The event is open to business and IT users. Registration is open at realbusinessintelligence.com.

“Since its inception in 2017, the Real BI Conference has been geared toward current and future data leaders. I’m very pleased to see this event expand its format while remaining focused on the needs of the community in data, analytics, and performance management,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Sponsors for the December 2022 event include: Domo and Prophix.

For more information, visit www.realbusinessintelligence.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), analytics, data science and machine learning, enterprise planning and end user data preparation.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587