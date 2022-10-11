Global Plant Biostimulants Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Biostimulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Plant Biostimulants Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plant Biostimulants estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Amino Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Humic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $378.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
- The Plant Biostimulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$378.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$531.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$494.8 Million by the year 2027.
- Fulvic Acid Segment to Record 11.1% CAGR
- In the global Fulvic Acid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$135.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$275.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 143 Featured)
Acadian Seaplants Limited
Agrinos AS
Bayer
Biolchim S.p.A
Biostadt India Limited
Ilsa SpA.
Isagro
Italpollina spa
Koppert Biological Systems
Novozymes A/S
UPL
Valagro
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
?Stagflation? & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges
in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Impact of COVID-19 on Plant Biostimulants Market
Competition
Market Characterized by Fragmentation
More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space
Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize
EXHIBIT 2: Plant Biostimulants - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
145 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Biostimulants - A Prelude
Types of Biostimulants
Based on Type of Active Ingredient
Amino Acids
Humic Acid
Fulvic Acid
EXHIBIT 3: Humic and Fulvic Acid Levels in Various Organic
Materials
EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Composition of Essential Elements in
Humic Acid and Fulvic Acid
Seaweed Extracts
Others
Protein Hydrolysates
By Mode of Application
Biostimulants by Crop Type
Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants
Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry
Plant Biostimulants to Gain Ground with Bipartisan Bill to
Define Biostimulants
Regulatory Lags
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Array of Dynamic Trends Amplifying Future of Plant
Biostimulants Market
Favorable Regulatory Reforms
High Attention on Amino Acid Biostimulants
Rising Uptake of Microbial Biostimulants
Proliferation of Seaweed Biostimulants
Strong Push to Biofertilizers
Regional Market Analysis
Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market
Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth
Foliar Leads the Biostimulant Application, Seed Treatment to
Exhibit Fastest Growth
Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants
Regulatory Hurdles
Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes
Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption
Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research
Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles
Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels
Biostimulant Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way
Forward
EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
EXHIBIT 7: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million
Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period
2008-2017 and 2018-2027
EXHIBIT 8: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million
Metric Tons): 2017-2020
Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants
EXHIBIT 9: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on
Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 11: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food
Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants
EXHIBIT 12: World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface
Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture
Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global
Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years
1940, 2000 and 2020
Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on
Biostimulants
Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming
EXHIBIT 13: Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$
Billion): 2015-2025
EXHIBIT 14: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million
Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and
2022
EXHIBIT 15: Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming
(in Hectares and % Share): 2000-2018
EXHIBIT 16: Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland
by Region: 2022
Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities
for Plant Biostimulants
EXHIBIT 17: Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share)
Growing Applications to Expand Market Value
Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space
Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth
Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants
Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for
Production of High-Quality Food
Amino Acids: A Key Segment
Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants
Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids
Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth
Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function
Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential
Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to
Participants
Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress
Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by
Crop Plant
Scientific Advancements in the Biostimulants Market
Biostimulant-Powered Seedlings: A Way to Green Agriculture &
Food Security
Targeting Seeds for Healthier Plants
Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision &
Machine Learning to Drive the Biostimulants Market Growth
EXHIBIT 18: Emerging Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to
Push Up the Biostimulants Market: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,
2023 and 2026
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Plant Biostimulants Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Amino
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Amino Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Humic
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Humic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Humic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fulvic Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Fulvic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Fulvic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweed Extracts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Seaweed Extracts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Seaweed Extracts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microbial Amendments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Microbial Amendments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbial Amendments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Active Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Active Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Active
Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Row
Crops & Cereals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Row Crops & Cereals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Row Crops & Cereals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turf &
Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Crop Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foliar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Foliar by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Foliar by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Soil by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Seed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Plant Biostimulants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Plant Biostimulants to Gain Ground with Bipartisan Bill to
Define Biostimulants
Market Analytics
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid,
Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Active
Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed
Extracts, Microbial Amendments and Other Active Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts,
Microbial Amendments and Other Active Ingredients for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Crop
Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts,
Microbial Amendments and Other Active Ingredients for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts,
Microbial Amendments and Other Active Ingredients for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Crop
Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts,
Microbial Amendments and Other Active Ingredients for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Crop
Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Plant Biostimulants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts,
Microbial Amendments and Other Active Ingredients for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts,
Microbial Amendments and Other Active Ingredients for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foliar, Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants
by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts,
Microbial Amendments and Other Active Ingredients for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Plant Biostimulants Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Biostimulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW