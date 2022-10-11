New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Biostimulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW



Global Plant Biostimulants Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plant Biostimulants estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Amino Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Humic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $378.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR

- The Plant Biostimulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$378.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$531.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$494.8 Million by the year 2027.

- Fulvic Acid Segment to Record 11.1% CAGR

- In the global Fulvic Acid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$135.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$275.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal

?Stagflation? & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges

in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Plant Biostimulants Market

Competition

Market Characterized by Fragmentation

More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space

Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize

EXHIBIT 2: Plant Biostimulants - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

145 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Biostimulants - A Prelude

Types of Biostimulants

Based on Type of Active Ingredient

Amino Acids

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

EXHIBIT 3: Humic and Fulvic Acid Levels in Various Organic

Materials

EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Composition of Essential Elements in

Humic Acid and Fulvic Acid

Seaweed Extracts

Others

Protein Hydrolysates

By Mode of Application

Biostimulants by Crop Type

Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants

Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry

Plant Biostimulants to Gain Ground with Bipartisan Bill to

Define Biostimulants

Regulatory Lags

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Array of Dynamic Trends Amplifying Future of Plant

Biostimulants Market

Favorable Regulatory Reforms

High Attention on Amino Acid Biostimulants

Rising Uptake of Microbial Biostimulants

Proliferation of Seaweed Biostimulants

Strong Push to Biofertilizers

Regional Market Analysis

Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market

Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth

Foliar Leads the Biostimulant Application, Seed Treatment to

Exhibit Fastest Growth

Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants

Regulatory Hurdles

Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes

Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption

Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research

Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles

Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels

Biostimulant Market

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way

Forward

EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

EXHIBIT 7: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million

Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period

2008-2017 and 2018-2027

EXHIBIT 8: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million

Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants

EXHIBIT 9: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on

Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food

Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants

EXHIBIT 12: World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface

Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture

Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global

Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years

1940, 2000 and 2020

Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on

Biostimulants

Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming

EXHIBIT 13: Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$

Billion): 2015-2025

EXHIBIT 14: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million

Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and

2022

EXHIBIT 15: Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming

(in Hectares and % Share): 2000-2018

EXHIBIT 16: Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland

by Region: 2022

Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities

for Plant Biostimulants

EXHIBIT 17: Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share)

Growing Applications to Expand Market Value

Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space

Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth

Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants

Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for

Production of High-Quality Food

Amino Acids: A Key Segment

Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants

Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids

Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth

Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function

Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential

Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to

Participants

Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress

Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by

Crop Plant

Scientific Advancements in the Biostimulants Market

Biostimulant-Powered Seedlings: A Way to Green Agriculture &

Food Security

Targeting Seeds for Healthier Plants

Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision &

Machine Learning to Drive the Biostimulants Market Growth

EXHIBIT 18: Emerging Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to

Push Up the Biostimulants Market: Artificial Intelligence (AI)

in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,

2023 and 2026



