OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 OCTOBER 2022 AT 17.15 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc: The transfer of Liedon Savings Bank to Oma Savings Bank will take place in accordance with the acquisition plan

On 22 September 2022, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) informed that the Board of Directors of the Company and the governing body of Liedon Savings Bank decided to implement the transfer of Liedon Savings Bank in accordance with the acquisition plan. The date of the appearance of the creditors of Liedon Savings Bank was 7 October 2022. According to the notice received from PRH (Finnish Patent and Registration Office) today, 11 October 2022, no one has objected the transfer.

The transfer of the business will be implemented on 28 February 2023.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Helena Juutilainen, CLO, tel +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

