Trend Opportunity Profiles-Privacy & Cybersecurity Series

To create each profile, the analyst examines the trend opportunity across key industries, including aerospace and defense; health, wellness and well-being; retail; information and communication technologies; supply chain and logistics; fast-moving consumer goods; security; energy and environment; business and financial services; mobility; industrial; and food and agriculture.



This edition of Trend Opportunity Profiles examines trend advancements in privacy and cybersecurity featuring personal cyber insurance (PCI), AI-based disinformation detection, cybersecurity mesh, data fabric, digital identity custodians, authenticated alibi services, data marketplaces, digital provenance platforms, virtual guardians, online reputation management, password-less authentication, quantum cryptography, cybersecurity for smart cities, and data de-identification as a service.



Keywords include cyberphysical security, decline of trust, disinformation and deepfakes, multisensory artificial intelligence (AI), decline of trust, digital identity and authentication, digital ledgers, cyberattack, data privacy, and blockchain.



Author: Malabika Mandal

