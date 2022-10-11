Redemption Notice – Voluntary redemption of Bonds



Company announcement

No. 8/2022

Company announcement no. 8/2022 – Redemption Notice – Voluntary redemption of Bonds in full

11 October 2022



Frontmatec Group ApS has today formally exercised its right to make a voluntary redemption of its outstanding EUR 175,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds due 2024 (ISIN DK0030452263) (the “Bonds”). The Bonds will be redeemed in accordance with their terms and conditions at a price equal to 102.50 per cent. of the outstanding nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the early redemption date which is expected to occur on 10 November 2022.

Further information has been provided in a redemption notice which has been sent directly to the holders of Bonds.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas N. Stenager, CFO

+45 413 293 97

tns@frontmatec.com

