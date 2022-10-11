The global V2X cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1%

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "V2X Cybersecurity Market by Unit Type, Form, Communication Type, Security Type, Connectivity Type, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934689/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, increasing sales of electric vehicles, paired with government support for V2X technology will create new opportunities for V2X cybersecurity market.



V2C segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, by communication.

The V2C segment of the V2X cybersecurity market is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.The fact that the cloud stores all the personal/private data such as driver information, driving details, location, and vehicle details, thereby securing V2C communications, is one of the highest priorities for cybersecurity companies.



Similarly, with upcoming advanced vehicles and an emphasis on infrastructure development, security requirements in V2V and V2I segments would also grow. Furthermore, the increasing demand for connected car technology, in conjunction with increasing investments in autonomous vehicles by automotive OEMs such as Tesla (US), Ford Corporation (US), and Audi AG (Germany) would increase the demand for V2C solutions.



North America is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.

The North American region is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.This region is home to the big automotive OEMs namely General Motors, Ford Motors, and Fiat.



The market in North America is typically dominated by automotive OEMs such as General Motors, Ford Motor Corporation, and Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, paired with some established Asian as well as European automotive OEMs such as Nissan (Japan), Toyota (Japan), BMW Group (Germany), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), Honda (Japan), and Volkswagen Group (Germany).In North America, the US is expected to be the most attractive market as far as vehicle-to-everything technology is concerned.



Thus, increasing demand for V2X communication will lead to increase the need for secured communication.



Electric vehicles segment is estimated to be the promising segment in the V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period

Electric vehicles is expected to be the promising segment by propulsion during the forecast period.This is owing to the increasing penetration of electric vehicles worldwide.



In addition, increasing pollution and the threat of global warming have accentuated the need to replace petroleum fuel vehicles with emission-free substitutes.After decades of R&D, the industry has found electric vehicles to be among the best suitable substitutes for traditionally fueled vehicles, which has resulted in the EV market’s growth.



Hence, the increasing demand for EVs will support EV sales, which is expected to increase the need for V2X technology in the near future.

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) transfers the electricity stored in electric vehicle (EV) batteries to the grid, houses, buildings, and other energy-consuming destinations.V2G is regarded among the most promising communications for EVs as it helps to balance the electricity demand and make EVs more profitable.



Hence, there will be a massive requirement for cybersecurity for V2G communication. All these abovementioned factors are likely to bolster the revenue growth of the EV segment of the V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: OEMs - 21%, Tier I - 31%, and Tier II - 48%

• By Designation: CXOs - 40%, Directors - 35%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 50%, Asia Pacific - 15%, and RoW - 5%

The V2X cybersecurity market is dominated by major players including ESCRYPT (Germany), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Autotalks (Israel), AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd. (Korea), and Continental AG (Germany). These companies have strong product portfolio as well as strong distribution networks at the global level.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the V2X cybersecurity market, in terms of Unit (On-Board Units, and Roadside Units), Connectivity (DSRC, and Cellular), Communication (V2V, V2I, V2P, V2G, and V2C), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Security Framework (PKI, and Embedded), Form (In-Vehicle, and External Cloud Services), Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engines, and Electric Vehicles), Security Type (Endpoint Security, Software Security, and Cloud Security), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Row). It covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of the major players in the V2X cybersecurity market ecosystem.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall V2X cybersecurity market and its subsegments.

• This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

• The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934689/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________