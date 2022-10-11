Global Fresh Food Packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Fresh Food Packaging 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Fresh Food Packaging and Forecasts Market Segment by Material, (Plastic, Metal, Paper and Paperboard, Glass) Market Segment by Application, (Dairy Products, Poultry and Meat Products, Vegetables and Fruits, Sea Food, Other Applications) Market Segment by Pack Type, (Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Other Pack Type) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global fresh food packaging market was valued at US$82,270 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

During the Projection Period, Modern Packaging Solutions Will be Developed to Create a Lucrative Potential

Growing health concerns, customer desire for better packaging solutions, and government requirements have all contributed to the development of advanced packaging techniques and technologies. The expansion of the fresh food packaging market was aided by advancements in fresh food packaging such as water-soluble packaging, intelligent packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), active packaging, and edible packaging. Biodegradable packaging that can be recycled and reused has opened up a whole new market for the market because it complies with government requirements and is ecologically beneficial, making it simple to dispose of.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Fresh Food Packaging Market?

When covid-19 began disrupting supply networks, the critical role played by packaging companies in the supply chain became clear. However, as the globe went online, got more distant, and required more protective packaging to convey commodities and products, the demand for protective packaging soared. The food and beverage businesses were severely impacted by the epidemic. The pandemic had a detrimental influence on meat packing in the short term, resulting in some consumer shortages. On the other side, fast-food establishments saw an increase in demand. As a result of recycling facility closures and flavouring shortages, soda producers have been hampered by aluminium shortages. The food services industry's need for food packaging declined when arenas and sporting venues closed. As large offices and industrial enterprises ceased, company cafeterias were shuttered. In terms of packaging, I've noticed an increase in demand for fast food and consumer drinks. The folding carton business makes the dies that are used to cut over 80% of all fast-food containers, as well as practically all beer and drink cartons. One of our clients delivered 60 truckloads of medium-sized chicken nugget cartons in only one week.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 300+ page report provides 140 tables and 139 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global fresh food packaging market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Fresh Food Packaging. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including pack type, application, material and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing fresh food packaging market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Demand Growth for Prolonged Shelf-Life Products

Consumers are growing more interested in practical solutions to reduce their carbon footprint as they become more aware of the environmental impact of their behaviours. Consumers now more than ever expect items that reflect their values and are sourced, produced, and packaged as sustainably as possible. Consumers consider shelf life when purchasing yoghurt to save money and reduce waste, according to our research.

Fresh Fruits & Vegetable Consumption Increased

Consumption of fruits and vegetables varies by country and socioeconomic class. Nutritional insufficiency and caloric excess strike low-income households the hardest. There is a general correlation between higher educational achievement and increased fruit and vegetable eating. Fruit and vegetable consumption is linked to social determinants of health such as capability, opportunity, and motivation. Only 29% of adults and 18% of children in the United Kingdom (UK) consume five portions of fruit and vegetables each day. The majority of Americans in the United States do not consume the two-and-a-half cups of vegetables and two cups of fruits suggested by The Dietary Guidelines for Americans each day. Food inadequacy, lack of produce availability in rural and neglected metropolitan areas, food cost, time 'poverty,' and inadequate health knowledge are all barriers to eating more.

Where are the market opportunities?

Awareness Increased for Sustainable Packaging & Global Warming

Products that are perceived to be damaging to the environment, such as plastics and printing inks, are being phased out. The use of reused or recyclable materials is emphasised. PVC bottles are being replaced with PET bottles, recycled into PET fibres for garments and createdare recycled into PET fibres for garments and create chlorine when burned. The paper and board, glass, and metal packaging industries, notably aluminium, recycle and reuse materials substantially on a global scale. "Bio-packs" are also becoming increasingly popular (produced from rice and corn starches). On the other hand, others on the other hand, may be against this trend since it puts a strain on arable land that could otherwise be utilized for food production.

Increasing Demand for Suitable Packaging to Keep Food Fresh

The grocery store shelves are stacked with manufactured items with minimal nutritional value. It's no surprise that America's waistlines are increasing, with everything from snack cakes to pudding. Not to mention, keeping Twinkies or other snacks fresh for an extended amount of time isn't difficult. Processed food has a longer shelf life, and it's simple to jazz up packaging to capture the attention of aisle shoppers. Fresh and organic products such as fruits, vegetables, coffee, meats, and tea are also available. These products necessitate a unique packaging strategy that incorporates ingredients that enhance shelf life and keep food fresh. While preservatives allow manufactured foods to be consumed for longer periods of time, they must rely on keeping fresh bags to extend the shelf life of organic items.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the fresh food packaging market are Amcor plc, Ampacet Corporation, Anchor Packaging Inc., Bomarko, Inc.,, Coveris, DS Smith Plc (DS Smith), DuPont, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., International Paper (IP), Mondi Plc (Mondi), PCA (Packaging Corporation of America), PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, Printpack Holdings, Inc., Schur Flexibles, Sealed Air Corporation, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (Smurfit), Sonoco Products Company, Ultimate Packaging, Ltd., WestRock Company, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

20-April-2022, The WestRock Company and Recipe Unlimited have announced a collaboration to produce a line of recyclable paperboard packaging that will save 31 million plastic containers from landfills in Canada each year. In October 2021, the package debuted in Swiss Chalet restaurants, and it is currently available at all of the company's locations.

14-April-2022, SEE, ExxonMobil, and Ahold Delhaize USA have announced the United States' first-ever advanced recycling collaboration. Flexible plastics from the food supply chain are recycled and turned into new, certified circular food-grade packaging as part of this initiative. This summer, the campaign will begin and progressively expand in magnitude.

