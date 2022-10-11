The global single-use assemblies market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 from USD 2.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.8%

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-Use Assemblies Market by Product, Solution, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05832192/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the increasing biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure and growing biologics, launch of technologically advent product is furthermore likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.



Filtration assemblies held a substantial share in the global single-use assemblies market in 2021.

Based on product, the market is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products.The bag assemblies held a dominant share in the market in 2021 and are expected to continue dominance during the forecast period.



Launch of new products in the market which are making research to grow at faster pace is likely to drive segmental growth. In March 2022, Dover Corporation (US), launched liquid single-use bioprocessing bags, which was the first of many new products for handling and supply of sterile liquids for the biotherapeutics market.



Filtration applications segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on applications, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into filtration, cell culture & mixing, storage, sampling, fill-finish & other applications.Strong focus of key market players in the filtration applications due to rising demand of aseptic manufacturing of drug product is likely to project segmental growth.



Key market players focusing on mergers & acquisitions is further likely to have positive impact on the market growth. For instance, For instance, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) acquired filtration expert WaterSep BioSeparations in 2020.



North America held a dominant share in 2021.

Geographically, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the major share in the single-use assemblies market.



North America held dominant share owing to presence of key market players coupled with increased adoption of single-use assemblies in research application of biologics and biosimilar manufacturing in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at faster pace due to increased research funding and adoption of single-use assemblies in research and industrial applications.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type – Supply Side: 70.0%, Demand Side: 30.0%

• By Designation – Managers: 45.0%, CXOs & Directors:30.0%, Excecutives:25.0%

• By Region - North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 30%, RoW 5%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global single-use assemblies market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, application, solutions, end user and region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total single-use assemblies market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on single-use assemblies offered by the top 25 players in the single-use assemblies market. The report analyses the single-use assemblies market by product, application, solutions, end user and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about beneficial emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various single-use assemblies products across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the single-use assemblies market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the single-use assemblies market.

