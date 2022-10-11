AeroFarms Recognized As Global Leader on Fortune’s Prestigious 2022 Change the World List

Newark, New Jersey, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFarms®, a Certified B Corporation and the pioneer in vertical farming, is announced as a Change The World Company by Fortune. The list recognizes innovative companies that have made an important social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategy and operations this year.

AeroFarms continues to increase consumer availability of AeroFarms flavorful, delicious and sustainably grown leafy greens and microgreens while also scaling farming operations and transforming the agriculture industry. This year AeroFarms opened two indoor vertical farms: the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm in Danville, Virginia and the world’s largest Research and Development farm in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Both farms will scale the company’s mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity and advance the agriculture industry forward.

Fortune’s Change the World list, “recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy,” says Fortune. “As we assess nominees, among the factors that matter most are:

Measurable social impact: We consider the reach, nature, and durability of the company's impact on one or more specific societal problems.

Business results: We consider the benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company. Profitability and contribution to shareholder value outweigh benefits to the company's reputation. Degree of innovation: We consider how innovative the company's effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example or partnered with it.”

“This Change The World honor reinforces AeroFarms’ award-winning legacy to build and scale our business as a force for good,” says David Rosenberg, AeroFarms CEO and Co-Founder. “We have been transforming agriculture with people and planet in mind, using the latest breakthroughs in indoor vertical farming, artificial intelligence and plant biology to fix our broken food system and this award is a testament to our team’s commitment to our broader mission.”

AeroFarms award-winning delicious leafy greens can be found at major retailers like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more.

AeroFarms Leafy Greens Key Benefits:

Bursting with Flavor

No Pesticides Ever

Sustainably Grown Indoors

About AeroFarms



Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor.™In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties of plants and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

