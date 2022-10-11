Global Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $102.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798730/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $102.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare Analytics estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Descriptive Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.2% CAGR and reach US$44.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Predictive Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 26.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.2% CAGR
- The Healthcare Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 22% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR.Prescriptive Analytics Segment to Record 28.6% CAGR
- In the global Prescriptive Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured)
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
Cerner Corporation
CitiusTech Inc.
Cognizant
COTIVITI, INC.
ExlService Holdings, Inc.
General Electric
HMS
IBM Corporation
Inovalon
McKesson Corporation
Optum, Inc.
Oracle
SAS Institute Inc.
Wipro Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to
Disrupt Global Supply Chains
COVID-19 Broadens Scope & Throws Light on New Avenues for
Healthcare Analytics
Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the
Covid-19 Era
Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of COVID-19?s Fluid Needs
by Exploiting Predictive Analytics
Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further Going Forwards
Pandemic Analytics Gain Traction
EXHIBIT 2: Healthcare Analytics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
135 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Healthcare Analytics: An Introduction
Key Use Cases of Healthcare Analytics in Medical Facilities
Challenges
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Data Analytics to Play a Vital Role in Driving Adoption of
Telehealth
EXHIBIT 3: Number of Telemedicine Users in the US (In Million):
2019 - 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
The Growing Role of Big Data Analytics in Healthcare
EXHIBIT 5: Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and
2025 (in exabytes)
Broader Uptake of Text Analytics Tools
COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare Benefiting
Healthcare Analytics
Digital Analytics Emerges as One of the Top Investment Areas in
Digital Health Funding
EXHIBIT 6: US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021
EXHIBIT 7: Top Funded Digital Health Categories (in US$
Million): 2021
Big Data Spurs Cloud Adoption in Healthcare
Predictive Analytics Increasingly Gains Prevalence in
Healthcare Industry
Digital Health Leverages Predictive Analytics
Analytics for Improving Security and Minimizing Fraud
Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency
and Cost Savings
Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Supply Chain
Management
Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications
Growing Prominence of Data Lakes for Healthcare Organizations
COVID-19 Drives Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in
Healthcare
Enduring Use Cases for AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare
Industry
Hospitals Leverage Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive
Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients amid COVID-19
Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records to Benefit Demand
Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt Analytics to Boost Gains
Real time Alerting: An Emerging Area
Big Data Holds Potential in Cancer Treatment
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Types of Analytics for Insurance
Edge Computing and Analytics Aid in Better Patient Outcomes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Descriptive Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Descriptive Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prescriptive Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Prescriptive Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cognitive Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Cognitive Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Financial Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Financial Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinical Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Operational & Administrative Analytics by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Operational &
Administrative Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Population Health Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Population Health
Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Healthcare Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Descriptive
Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and
Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational &
Administrative Analytics and Population Health Analytics for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Descriptive
Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and
Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational &
Administrative Analytics and Population Health Analytics for
the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Descriptive
Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and
Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational &
Administrative Analytics and Population Health Analytics for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Descriptive
Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and
Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational &
Administrative Analytics and Population Health Analytics for
the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Healthcare Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Descriptive
Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and
Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational &
Administrative Analytics and Population Health Analytics for
the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Descriptive
Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and
Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational &
Administrative Analytics and Population Health Analytics for
the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive
Analytics and Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational &
Administrative Analytics and Population Health Analytics for
the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Descriptive
Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and
Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational &
Administrative Analytics and Population Health Analytics for
the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Descriptive
Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and
Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational &
Administrative Analytics and Population Health Analytics for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare
Analytics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive
Analytics and Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare
Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics,
Operational & Administrative Analytics and Population Health
Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare
Analytics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive
Analytics and Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare
Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics,
Operational & Administrative Analytics and Population Health
Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Healthcare Analytics by Type - Descriptive Analytics,
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Cognitive
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare
Analytics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive
Analytics and Cognitive Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Healthcare Analytics by Application - Financial Analytics,
Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics and
Population Health Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare
Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics,
Operational & Administrative Analytics and Population Health
Analytics for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 123
Global Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $102.2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
