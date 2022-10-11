Lacroix : Availability of the half-year financial report 2022.

French English

11/10/2022

Availability of the half-year financial report 2022



LACROIX Group (LACR – FR0000066607) announces today the availability to the public and the filing with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers (AMF) of its half-year financial report as at 30 June 2022.

This document is available under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the company's website - https://fr.lacroix-group.com/ - in the Investors section at the following link:

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €501 million in 2021, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aerospace, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

Contacts







LACROIX

Deputy CEO & executive VP Finance

Nicolas Bedouin

investors@lacroix.group

Tel.: +33 (0) 2 40 92 58 56







ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

Tel. : +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 19







ACTIFIN

Financial Communication

Simon Derbanne

sderbanne@actifin.fr

Tel. : +33 (0) 6 43 07 96 55

