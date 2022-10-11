Global Fiber to the x Market to Reach $24 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber to the x Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798566/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fiber to the x estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. FTTh/p/b, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ftta segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
- The Fiber to the x market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.FTTn/c/k Segment to Record 10.2% CAGR
- In the global FTTn/c/k segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)
AFL
Alfocom Technology Co. Ltd
Allied Telesis, Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
CommScope
Corning Incorporated
Fibernet Ltd.
Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited
Huawei
MTN Group
Nippon Telegram and Telephone Corporation
OFS Fitel, LLC.
Shanghai Sun Telecommunication
Telkom
Tellabs Access, LLC
Vodafone Group PLC
ZTE Corporation
ZTT International
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Fiber to the x - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Fiber Optics Communication, the Future of Data Communication &
the Cornerstone for Growth in the FTTx Market
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven
Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global
Policy on Tackling COVID
What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains
is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
Fiber to the x (FTTX): Definition, Scope, Advantages & Importance
The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives An Unprecedented Digital Surge,
Bringing Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight
An Umbilical Cord to the Outside World as Countries & Their
People Hide Away Amid the Pandemic, Here?s How the Internet &
Its Value Chain is Becoming Stronger
All Digital Recovery from the Pandemic Will Ensure Sustained
Importance of Fiber Optics
Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia Expect to
Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation
During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital
Transformation Growth (In %)
Spectacular Rise of Web & Video Conferencing is an Indication
of Just How Indispensable ?FIBER? Has Become in Everyday Life
Bandwidth Emerges as the Most Important Guest in Video
Meetings: Global Opportunity for Web & Video Conferencing (In
US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth, Elevating the Role of
Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology
Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Work From Home Spirals in Popularity & Becomes the New Normal
as a Survival Strategy for Companies
Companies Make an Abrupt, Immediate & Epic Shift Towards Remote
Working Mandated Due to COVID-19, Stepping Up the Value of
Reliable Broadband: WFM Employees as a % of the Total
Workforce
As Physical Classes Become Virtual Amid the Pandemic, Remote
Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet
Covid-19: An Inflection Point for Online Education
Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education
Planning for More Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of
eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global Opportunity
for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 &
2025
Pandemic Induced Rise in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of
?Fiber? in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience
Here?s Why Speed is King in Gaming
As Sequestered People Around the World Take to Gaming, the Need
for High Speed Internet Has Never Been More Acutely Felt Than
Now: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video Games (In %)
Feb-to-Apr-2020
Smarter, Safer Cities Need Fiber. This is How Smart Cities Will
Push Up Demand for Fiber Connectivity
COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of
Crisis
How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?
Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis
Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the
Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities
for the Expansion of Fiber Optic Internet: Global Smart City
Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for
Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH
Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of
Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home
Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation &
Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of ?Fiber?
Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Expanding Opportunity for Industry 4.0 to Benefit Fiber Optics:
Global Industry 4.0 Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024 & 2026
Here?s Why Fiber to Factory and Machines Becomes Critical
Backbone Investments
In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic, Rising
Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to Benefit
Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector: Global Industrial
Ethernet Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021,
2023 & 2025
Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed
Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of
Internet in Enterprise Networking
Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of Software
Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises & Enterprise IIoT:
The Global Opportunity for Enterprise Networking (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Expanding IoT Ecosystem & Cloud Computing Creates Explosive
Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optics
IoT Ecosystem Explodes
Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023
Cloud Computing Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot Amidst the
COVID-19 Crisis
Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS
2020
With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic,
Opportunity for Cloud Based Solutions Explodes: Global Public
Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2020 & 2021
Here?s Why Fiber Optics is Important for IoT & Cloud Computing
Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in
Agriculture Heightens the Urgency for Reliable, High Speed
Broadband Connectivity
High Speed Broadband Indispensable for Realizing the Benefits
of Smart Framing
Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Fiber to Farm
Connectivity: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024
Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture Strengthens the
Business Case for High Speed Broadband: Global Agricultural
IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
