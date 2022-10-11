Clinical Decision Support System Market Size to Hit USD 12.4 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical decision support systems market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021. The increasing demand for better quality healthcare and integrated technical support system is one of the key features propelling the market growth. Increasing adoption of advanced technology by healthcare institutes and favorable steps taken by the governments worldwide are also supporting the growth of the market.



Clinical decision support systems are regulated by the FDA authorities. Hence, the various initiatives taken by these markets are secured by the approval of the CE mark and FDA. In addition, fellow companies have to take utmost care the that they do not violate any norms of cyber laws to assure the integrity of their services.

Get the Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2237

Report Insights

By product type, the standalone CDSS segment has accounted revenue share of 32% in 2021.

By components, the services segment has accounted revenue share of over 43% in 2021.

By delivery mode, the on-premise system segment has accounted highest revenue share of over 42% in 2021.

The North American region accounted revenue share of over 46% in 2021.

Regional Snapshots

Asia Pacific shows a significant growth from 2022 to 2030. Geographically, the clinical decision support systems market is evaluated across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and the rest of the World. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the tremendous rate till 2030. Factors such as the existence of a large geriatric population, increasing number of chronic diseases, improved government policies and the growing focus of market competitors on emerging Asian countries are foreseen to drive the growth of the CDSS market in Asia and the rest of the world.

Based on products , the standalone CDSS segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period as it is easy to use in various hospitals setups and also the clinical setups.

, the standalone CDSS segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period as it is easy to use in various hospitals setups and also the clinical setups. The growing importance of the systems that could provide allergy alerts as many people are allergic to specific drugs is an extremely important benefit of such systems. There is increase in the drug allergies and therefore the system that provides alerts for the same shall be useful.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2237

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 12.4 Billion North America Market Share in 2021 46% Asia Pacific Market Share in 2021 20% CAGR 9.45% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips), Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc.

Market Drivers

When a complete and precise electronic health records is provided, a comprehensive patient illness history is obtained that assures proper care by the healthcare providers, to which patients are given an insight of. Such records improve the selection of diagnosis to prevent errors and save time as well as decrease waiting periods for patients. The potential risk to the health of patients is a medication error that is an unacceptable failure in the drug treatment process. Mistakes in the dispensing, storing, prescribing, preparation, and administration of drugs are the common avoidable causes of undesired events and it in turn presents a major public health hazard. To achieve maximum benefits from the clinical decision support systems, adoption of their accessory services is very important to provide a flawless patient experience and an accurate treatment.

Market Restraints

The data privacy requirements legislated through HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) has kept a strict check over the patient information that has been obtained by the hospitals and healthcare providers. A major concern with cloud based CDSS is that data obtained by the system is not totally secure. Patient data is considered sensitive, and well-defined protective system needs to be formed to safeguard the information provided by the source. The security threats faced by the IT cloud is also faced by the patient data systems. Although private clouds provide better access protocols that the healthcare industry is not assured of regarding its authenticity.

Market Opportunities

Technological developments are playing a major part as authorities in China are aiming at reforming the healthcare management sector, that is currently facing challenges such as underfunded rural health centers, overburdened city hospitals, chaotic patient data and a huge shortage of qualified doctors. A number of factors, such as the rising government healthcare expenses, and the existence of trained IT experts in developing Asian countries, such as China and India, implementation of government undertakings supporting the shift to HCIT solutions are expected to help the growth of the CDSS market in Asia.

Market Challenges

Clinical decision support systems can help the clinicians with sensitive information, but difficulties with adherence and alarm fatigue can increase the problems for healthcare services. Patients also face difficulties when clinicians are overloaded. Increases in medical patient mortality, errors, recovery times as well as decreased patient satisfaction, have been paired with healthcare team burnout. However, if poorly implemented or formulated, clinical decision support systems can create more problems than they solve. Medication errors, alarm fatigue, physician burnout, and are all harmful side effects of the lack of intuition the clinical decision support technology suffers with and these events have a harmful impact on patient outcomes.

Related Reports

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Research Report 2022 to 2030

Research Report 2022 to 2030 eHealth Market Research Report 2022 to 2030

Research Report 2022 to 2030 Regulatory Affairs Market Research Report 2022 to 2030





Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent Developments

In 2019, to make maximum use of Cerner’s IT solutions across Tenet’s hospitals, Cerner extended its association with Tenet Healthcare corporation to engage patients and providers.

In 2020, OCHIN and Epic introduced the COVID-19 Preparedness Screening app, that assisted to improve care coordination, interoperability and overall clinical alertness in the state of Washington, US.

In 2020, OCHIN and Epic introduced the COVID-19 Preparedness Screening app, that assisted to improve care coordination, interoperability and overall clinical alertness in the state of Washington, US. In October 2020, CureMatch, WeHealth Digital Medicine, Servier Group's e-health business unit and a leader in digital health precision medicine, gave a news about receiving CE Mark approval regarding Bionov. It is a clinical decision support software platform that provides healthcare services with personalized single drug and combination treatment options for the cancer patients on the basis of molecular details.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Standalone CDSS

Integrated CPOE

Integrated E.H.R

Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.

By Application

Drug Allergy Alerts

Clinical Guidelines

Drug-drug Interactions

Clinical Reminders

Drug Dosing Support

Others

By Delivery Mode

On-premise Systems

Web-based Systems

Cloud-based Systems





By Component

Hardware

Software

Services





By Model

Knowledge based

Non-Knowledge based

By Type

Therapeutic

Diagnostic

By Level of Interactivity

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

By Settings

In Patient

Ambulatory care settings

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2237

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R