The utility locator market is projected to grow from USD 833 million in 2022 to USD 1,109 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%

Market for utility locator using ground penetrating radar technique is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The ground penetrating radar (GPR) technique can non-destructively locate objects and used to locate buried pipes, tanks, manholes, cables, and other related buried objects, which cannot be located with electromagnetic locating or other methods. The GPR can locate subsurface structures in material like soil, rock, concrete, asphalt, wood and water.



Market for water and sewage vertical is to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

Digging without locating the underground high-pressure water mains and sewage lines may lead to injury as the jet of water from mains may include stones or other hard objects ejected from the pipe.Utility locating and mapping devices helps in tracing of right damage spot , water and sewer utility networks for meeting water pressure requirements or reducing water-in-basement issues.



GPR technique of utility locating can be used even on ice to help in locating water and sewage line, and other objects. Thus, such various benefits of utility locator in water and sewage vertical is expected to create significant demand in coming years.



APAC to offer significant growth opportunities for utility locator market between 2022 and 2027.

Utility market in APAC region is expected to grow at highest growth of rate as the region characterized by rapid infrastructure development initiatives and huge investment by the public and private sectors in residential, industrial, and commercial establishments. The market for utility locators in Asia pacific is expected to grow more in the water and sewage vertical.

The report profiles key players in the utility locator market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Radiodetection Ltd.(UK), Guideline Geo (Sweden), Rigid Tool Company (US), Ditch Witch (The Charles Machine works) (US), Leica Geosystems AG (US), Vivax-Metrotech Corporation (US), 3M (US), USIC LLC (US), multiVIEW Locates Inc. (Canada), and Ground Penetrating Radar (US).



