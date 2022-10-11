Global Fiber Optics Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798563/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fiber Optics estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027. Single Mode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $642.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
- The Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$642.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)
AFL
Birla Furukawa Fiber Optics Limited
Corning Incorporated
Finolex Cables Limited
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
General Cable Corporation
General Cable Technologies Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
IBM Corporation
Leoni AG
LS Cable & System
OFS Fitel, LLC
Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)
Oracle Corporation
Prysmian Group
Sterlite Technologies Limited
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co., Ltd. (YOFC)
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Fiber Optics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of the Pandemic on Fiber Optics Industry
An Introduction to Fiber Optics
Optical Fiber
Fiber Optic Cable
Fiber Optics: Incredibly Thin Fibers Lighting High-Speed Data
Transmission Revolution
World Fiber Optics Market by Cable Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Single Mode, and Multi Mode
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Single Mode, and Multi Mod
Limitations of Fiber Optics & Improvements Thereon
Emerging Applications of Fiber Optics
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Need for Higher Bandwidth in Modern Age Creates Ideal Fabric
for Fiber Optics Market
Focus on Scalable, High-Speed Communication Infrastructure
Helps Fiber Optics Market Leap Forward
Perceptible Factors Catalyzing Expansion of Global Fiber Optics
Market
Market Restrains
Analysis by Application: Communication Remains Primary
Application Segment
Optical Fibers Need Further Improvements to Satiate Emerging
Telecom Demands
World Fiber Optics Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Communication, and Non-
Communication
Regional Analysis
World Fiber Optics Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Fiber Optics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin
America, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Landscape: Vendors Eye Product Development &
Regional Expansion
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Uptake Across Diverse End-user Industries Favors
Present & Future Expansion of Fiber Optics Market
Ongoing Expansion in Optical Communication Domain Underpins
Revenue Growth
Healthy Trajectory in OTN & FTTx Verticals Augurs Well
Rising IP Traffic & Escalating Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber
Optics to the Fore
Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022
A Look Into Global Internet User Base & Usage Patterns
World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:
March 2021
Smartphone, Tablets, and Laptops Shipments in Million Units for
the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2021
Global Wireless Communication Market (2019 & 2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications Steers
Internet Consumption Volumes
Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 &
2022
Robust Spending on Fiber Optic Infrastructure Across Telecom
Verticals to Sustain Market Momentum
Data Center Trends Elevate the Market Potential of Fiber Optics
Emphasis on DCI Approach Generates Novel Opportunities
Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
Smart Homes to Progressively Drive the Demand for Fiber Optics
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve
Patient Care
Uptake of Loose-Tube & Tight-Buffered Cable Designs Remains Robust
Sustained Demand for Single-Mode, Multi-Mode & POF Cables
Augurs Well
Glass Fiber Optics Remains the Dominant Category
Novel Opportunities for Plastic Fibers
Growing Demand for Active Optical Cables Bodes Well
Rapidly Evolving Use Case of Fiber Optic Sensors Gives Impetus
to Market Expansion
Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024): Breakdown of
Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region
Technology Improvements & Innovative Applications to Widen the
Addressable Market
Advanced Components & Sophisticated Working Principle Augment
Demand
Twisted Fiber Optic Light Enhances Internet Speed
Advancements in PIC Technology
