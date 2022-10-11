The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Election of 2023 Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies, today announced the election of its 2023 Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors.

The announcement comes as ARM kicks off its 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, a gathering of 1,800 leaders in the cell and gene therapy sector.

The Executive Committee and Board of Directors oversee the formation and execution of ARM’s strategic priorities and focus areas. These distinguished leaders are instrumental to ARM’s leadership of the sector.

“We are delighted to welcome our 2023 Officers, Executive Committee members and Board of Directors,” said ARM’s Chief Executive Officer Timothy D. Hunt. “The pipeline of transformative cell and gene therapies will continue to accelerate in 2023, creating more urgency to ensure that patients have access to life-changing medicines. ARM’s Board of Directors and our more than 450 member organizations globally are vital to this mission.”

ARM 2023 Officers:

Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies (Chair)

Dave Lennon, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Satellite Bio (Vice Chair)

Alison Moore, Ph.D. – Chief Technology Officer, Allogene Therapeutics (Secretary)

Chris Vann – Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Autolus (Treasurer)

ARM 2023 Executive Committee:

Bob Smith, MBA – Senior Vice President, Global Gene Therapy Business, Pfizer

Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Bone Therapeutics

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. – Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer, Intellia Therapeutics

Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. – Chair of the Board, Homology Medicines

ARM 2023 Board of Directors

* New to the Board for 2023

* Faraz Ali, MBA – Chief Executive Officer, Tenaya Therapeutics

Robert Ang, MBBS, MBA – Chief Executive Officer, Vor Biopharma

* Catherine Bollard, M.B.Ch.B., M.D. – Director of the Center for Cancer and Immunology Research, Children’s National Hospital and The George Washington University

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – President, Biosciences, Thermo Fisher

Bradley Campbell, MBA – President and Chief Executive Officer, Amicus Tx

Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Bone Therapeutics

* Christine Fox – President, Novartis Gene Therapies

Bobby Gaspar, M.D., PhD. – Chief Executive Officer, Orchard Therapeutics

Jerry Keybl, Ph.D. – Senior Director, Cell & Gene Therapy, MilliporeSigma

Brett Kopelan – Executive Director, Debra of America

* Ann Lee, Ph.D. – Chief Technical Officer, Prime Medicine

Dave Lennon, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Satellite Bio

Tim Lu, M.D., Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Senti Biosciences

John Maslowski, M.S. – Chief Commercial Officer, Forge Biologics

Chris Mason, M.D., Ph.D. – Founder & Director, Ori Biotech

Debra Miller – Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CureDuchenne

Alison Moore, Ph.D. – Chief Technology Officer, Allogene

Adora Ndu, PharmD, J.D. – Chief Regulatory Officer, BridgeBio

Susan Nichols – President & Chief Executive Officer, Propel BioSciences

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Ensoma

Karah Parschauer, J.D. – Chief Legal Officer, Ultragenyx

* Jacob Petersen – Corporate Vice President and Head of Stem Cell Research & Development, Novo Nordisk

Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D. – Executive Vice President, Head of Research & Development, Chief Scientific Officer, Sarepta Therapeutics

Jeff Ross, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Miromatrix Medical

* Alberto Santagostino – Senior Vice President, Head of Cell & Gene Technologies, Lonza

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. – Executive Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, Intellia Therapeutics

R.A. Session, MBA, MSF – President, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Taysha Tx

Curran Simpson, M.S. – Chief Operations and Chief Technical Officer, REGENXBIO

Bob Smith, MBA – Senior Vice President, Global Gene Therapy, Pfizer

Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies

Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. – Chair of the Board, Homology Medicines

Christopher Vann – Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

Kristin Yarema, Ph.D. – Chief Commercial Officer, Atara Bio