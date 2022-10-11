The global corporate LMS market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 8.1 billion in 2022 to 21.1billion USD by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1%

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corporate Learning Management System Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390755/?utm_source=GNW

However, the lack of enterprises to convert the existing training content into microcontent and shortage of skilled workforce to articulate business operations are expected to hinder the market growth.

• By offering, solutions segment accounts for a larger market size during the forecasted period



The corporate LMS market has been segmented into standalone solution and integrated solution.Owing to the low entry cost in the LMS market, the number of solution providers has increased considerably in the past few years.



LMS can work as a standalone solution and is used by several clients as a standalone learning management platform.However, in several other organizations, the learning suite works as an integrated system that comprises other training solutions, such as employee onboarding and compliance solutions.



LMS providers compete to increase their market coverage and expand their presence in newer markets.Companies such as D2L, Instructure, and Paycor, provide LMS solutions to clients to help them reap the benefits of LMS.



These solutions help educational constituents cooperate using a single online learning platform. They further help manage content and facilitate the integration of all constituents in the learning life cycle. Companies such as Absorb Software, SAP, LearnUpon, Docebo, Cornerstone OnDemand, Blackboard, and Instructure are some of the key corporate LMS solution vendors.

• By deployment mode, cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



The adoption rate of cloud deployed LMS for training and development processes is growing rapidly among corporates.As organizations are focusing on planning cost-effective training programs, businesses are leveraging the economies of scale provided through the adoption of cloud technology.



This deployment type is easy-to-implement and easily addresses integration and customization challenges.Enterprises deploy hosted services to improve centralization, enhance flexibility, enable data collaboration, and reduce data loss during transit.



Cloud corporate LMS providers are actively delivering continuous innovations with security as the priority.SumTotal Systems, Docebo, TalentLMS, and ExpertusONE are some vendors who provide cloud based corporate LMS.



The global market for cloud based corporate LMS solutions is expected to grow at a substantially high rate in the coming years.

• By organization size, large enterprises to grow at the highest market size during the forecasted period



With eLearning being adopted aggressively, large enterprises are increasingly implementing LMS solutions.The rising cloud adoption, too, has encouraged the growing use of and demand for cloud based LMS solutions among large enterprises.



Corporate LMS not only helps in providing a shared training platform but also streamlines the process of assessment across all branches in a large enterprise.This offers a consolidated contact system for managing learners’ information and learning progress reports.



Furthermore, corporate LMS incorporates real-time guidelines and lessons that help employees work more efficiently.The corporate LMS market for large enterprises is experiencing significant growth, with organizations implementing BYOD policies at their offices.



These developments are positively welcomed and highly acknowledged by large enterprises to enrich their learning strategies.



Breakdown of primaries:

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the corporate LMS market.

• By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By designation: C-level: 40% and Managerial and other levels: 60%

• By region: North America: 20%, Asia Pacific: 45%, and Europe: 35%



Major vendors in the global corporate LMS market include Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Blackboard (US), Instructure (US), SAP (Germany), Docebo (Canada), Adobe (US), D2L (Canada), Paylocity (US), Seismic (US), Paycor (US), Absorb Software (Canada), Zoho (India), LearnUpon (Ireland), iSpring Solutions (US), ProProfs (US), Paradiso Solutions (US), Brainier (US), CrossKnowledge (France), Epignosis (US), ExpertusONE (US), Trakstar (US), Axonify (Canada), Thinkific (Canada), Bigtincan (Australia), Neovation (Canada), Knowledge Anywhere (US), iTacit (Canada), Skyllful (US), Disprz (India), Rippling (US), Trainual (US), Tovuti (US), and eduMe (UK).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the corporate LMS market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The report segments the corporate LMS market and forecasts its size, by offering (solution and services), deployment mode (on-premises and cloud), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), vertical (software and technology, healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, government and defense, telecommunications, and other verticals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America).



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall corporate LMS market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

