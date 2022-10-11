Owl Cyber Defense Announces Common Criteria EAL4+ Certification for XDE Radium Data Diode

Columbia, MD, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the global market leader in hardware-enforced cross domain and data diode network security solutions, today announced the Common Criteria certification of its XDE Radium data diode solution at Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 4+. The certification marks a significant milestone in the validation of Owl’s revolutionary FPGA-based protocol filtering data diode technology, which also recently completed U.S. Government Data Diode Evaluation.

“XDE Radium represents a new benchmark in hardware-enforced boundary protection for critical network operators,” commented Ken Walker, President and CEO of Owl. “We’re pleased to receive this certification which, along with XDE Radium’s completed U.S. Government Data Diode Evaluation, provides assurance to our customers that solutions based on this revolutionary technology are providing the strongest possible protection for their networks.”

XDE Radium is part of Owl’s XDE line of advanced, hardware-enforced, embeddable data diode modules and is featured in Owl’s XD Verge solution. It provides assured one-way data transfers with packet filtering via UDP (unicast or multicast). Unlike other data diode solutions on the market, XDE Radium performs protocol (AKA packet header) filtering in FPGA hardware, not a CPU, providing line-rate filtering and transfer at far lower latency with none of the software-based vulnerabilities inherent in CPU-based solutions. This filtering mitigates low level protocol attacks that are difficult or impossible for firewalls and other security solutions to address.

“This certification is an affirmation of a major accomplishment by Owl’s Advanced Development Team, and further establishes Owl as the market leader in data diode solutions,” said Michael Blake, Chief Architect at Owl. “Owl’s FPGA-based protocol filtering technology is a pioneering leap forward in hardware-enforced cybersecurity and represents the future of the industry. The competition is officially on notice.”

The certification and associated report can be downloaded at the Common Criteria portal website under the Boundary Protection Devices and Systems category. More information about XDE Radium and the XDE line of data diode solutions can be found at owlcyberdefense.com.

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain and data diode solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for absolute threat prevention and secure data sharing. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 20 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure have trusted Owl’s unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices. Owl is a portfolio company of U.S.-based private equity firm, DC Capital Partners. Learn more at https://owlcyberdefense.com/.

