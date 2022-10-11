Orthodontics Market to hit US$ 19.85 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthodontics market is expected to clock US$ 19.85 Billion by 2030. The global orthodontics market is driven by the rising cases of teeth malocclusion, increasing social media influence, and growing awareness about orthodontic treatments. Additionally, technological advancements such as 3D CAD/ CAM technology, invisible/ clear aligners, and removable aligners are contributing to the growth of the global orthodontics market. However, expensive procedures, costly aligners, limited or no reimbursement policies, and a high risk of post-treatment complications are hindering the growth of the global orthodontics market.

Growth Drivers

Technological advancements in equipment and procedures fuel the growth of the global orthodontics market. Conventional orthodontics are easily noticeable, hard to maintain oral hygiene, painful, and have a limitation on eating food; however, with the adoption of novel products like invisible aligners and lingual braces, the rate of teeth alignment procedures is increasing. CAD/CAM technology does not require physical impressions, which eliminates the possibility of impression shrinkage, resulting in fewer adjustments and less seating time. Furthermore, it eliminates the need for repeated impressions. Additionally, 3D CAD/ CAM technology helps to visualize before and after prediction, which gives a better understanding to the patient what outcome they can expect from any orthodontic procedure.

Orthodontic treatment is used for moving, aligning, and straightening teeth to improve their appearance and function. Orthodontics primarily focuses on maintaining the long-term health of teeth, gums, and jaw joints by distributing biting pressure evenly across all the teeth. Orthodontic treatments are also used to treat bite correction. When the teeth do not meet adequately, the jaw muscles are strained, resulting in jaw and joint problems. Nowadays, numerous treatment options are available, ranging from retainers to clear aligners to invisible, metal, ceramic, and micro braces.

The global orthodontics market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Product, Alignment, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The global orthodontics market based on products has been segmented into:

Instruments

Supplies (Fixed and Removable)

The supplies segment dominates the global orthodontics market. The supplies are further divided into fixed (braces, brackets, bands, buccal tubes, arch wire, and others) and removable (aligners and retainers). The increasing cases of tooth malocclusion, technological advancements, the introduction of novel removable teeth alignment products, and the growing influence of social media are fueling the global removable orthodontic appliances market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of invisible and clear aligner products, rising demand for oral aesthetics, and the growing number of market players contribute to the development of the global orthodontics supplies market.

Excerpts from ‘by End User’

The global end-user orthodontics market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

The dental clinic segment is dominating the global orthodontics market owing to high patient footfall for diagnosis and treatment, an increasing number of orthodontists, an increasing number of dental clinics in emerging economies, and wider adoption of technological advancements such as the X-Guide 3D navigation system and CAD/CAM technology for the oral dental scans.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation’

The global orthodontics market based on the region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the global orthodontics market. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the high adoption of novel products, the prevalence of teeth malocclusion, and high disposable income. The presence of key players, swift adoption of technological advancements, and developed infrastructure fuel the North American orthodontics market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global orthodontics market are

3M Company

Align Technology, Inc

American Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics Limited

Dentsply Sirona Inc

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Henry Schein, Inc

Institut Straumann AG

Ormco Corporation

Morelli Orthodontia

