Global Digital Textile Printing Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Textile Printing estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.3% over the period 2020-2027. Roll to Roll, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DTG segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $324.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR

- The Digital Textile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$324.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$457 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.

Colorjet Group

DuPont

Durst Phototechnik AG

DyStar Group

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.

Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kiian Digital, Brand of JK Group

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.

Sensient Colors UK Ltd.

SPGPrints B.V.

Trendvision Technology ( Zhuhai ) Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

US Consumer % Change in Retail Spending on Apparel: Feb 2020-

May 2020

Digital Textile Printing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Digital Textile Printing: A Prelude

Versatile Benefits of Digital Textile Printing Over

Conventional Printing Methods Boosts Market Prospects

Advantages of Digital Textile Printing in a Nut Shell

Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing

Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital

Printing

Comparison of Cost (in $ per Lineal Yard) for Rotary Printing

and High Speed Digital Printing

Outlook

Rise in Digital Textile Printing Technology Adoption to Drive

Growth

Growing Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

Roll To Roll Printing Accounts for Major Share

Analysis by Ink Type

Factors Hampering Growth

M&A Activity Paves Way for Improved Growth in Digital Textile

Printing Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations

Revolutionize Fashion Sampling

Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations

Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile

Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing

Select Recent Product Developments

High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market

Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile

Printers

Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market: Opportunities

Galore

Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing

Market

Flag Printing: Favorable Growth Opportunities

Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital

Printing

Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Décor

Through-Print Textile Printing: A Challenge for Digital Printers

Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing

Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets

Millenials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

eCommerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024

Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories and Increasing

Middle Class Affluence: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roll

to Roll by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DTG

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sublimation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reactive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Ink Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textiles & Décor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct to Garment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soft

Signage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Digital Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Ink Type - Sublimation, Reactive,

Pigment and Other Ink Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Application - Textiles & Décor,

Direct to Garment, Industrial and Soft Signage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Ink Type - Sublimation, Reactive,

Pigment and Other Ink Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Application - Textiles & Décor,

Direct to Garment, Industrial and Soft Signage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Digital Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Ink Type - Sublimation, Reactive,

Pigment and Other Ink Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Application - Textiles & Décor,

Direct to Garment, Industrial and Soft Signage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



CHINA

Digital Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Digital Textile Printing Industry in China

Market Analytics

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Ink Type - Sublimation, Reactive,

Pigment and Other Ink Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Application - Textiles & Décor,

Direct to Garment, Industrial and Soft Signage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Digital Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Digital Textile Printing Holds Strong Growth Potential

European Printed Textiles Market Breakdown by Type (Analog Vs

Digital): 2019

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Printing Process - Roll to Roll and

DTG - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Ink Type - Sublimation, Reactive,

Pigment and Other Ink Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Application - Textiles & Décor,

Direct to Garment, Industrial and Soft Signage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



FRANCE

Digital Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Ink Type - Sublimation, Reactive,

Pigment and Other Ink Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Application - Textiles & Décor,

Direct to Garment, Industrial and Soft Signage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Digital Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Ink Type - Sublimation, Reactive,

Pigment and Other Ink Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Application - Textiles & Décor,

Direct to Garment, Industrial and Soft Signage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



ITALY

Market Overview

Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Ink Type - Sublimation, Reactive,

Pigment and Other Ink Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Application - Textiles & Décor,

Direct to Garment, Industrial and Soft Signage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Digital Textile Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Soft Signage & Display Printing: Opportunities for Growth

Market Analytics

Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Ink Type - Sublimation, Reactive,

Pigment and Other Ink Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Textile Printing by Application - Textiles & Décor,

Direct to Garment, Industrial and Soft Signage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



SPAIN

