The global data catalog market size is expected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion in 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0%

The increasing demand for cloud-based services and the rising adoption of data management solutions are the key factors expected to drive the services segment.



The efficient delivery of services improves system reliability and operational efficiency and saves costs.These services also enhance customer experience.



The amount of data that needs to be analyzed is increasing daily due to the increasing number of data sources.In such cases, adopting data analysis tools has become essential to govern the data, its sources, and data access.



Services form an integral part of data management solutions.



Based on services, the managed services segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed service providers deliver third-party infrastructure services that help organizations manage their data management infrastructure.Managed services are specifically related to client experience; enterprises cannot bargain on this variable, as it helps them maintain their market position.



Every technological domain requires well-delivered managed services.The services being offered must fit perfectly into the client’s environment.



Technical expertise, service consistency, and flexibility must be provided by vendors, regardless of the geographical location of the client. Managed service providers take care of all the software functions, while organizations are only responsible for updating and installing the business applications and configuring the company policies.



Based on deployment, cloud segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud-based data catalog solutions are gaining high traction over on-premises solutions due to the multiple benefits of the cloud deployment mode.These benefits include reduced operational costs, simple deployments, and higher scalability in terms of connected resources.



Cloud-based solutions offer a robust set of transformation processes to meet business objectives.Moreover, they offer additional flexibility for business operations and real-time deployment ease to companies implementing real-time analysis.



The major vendors offering cloud data catalog solutions are IBM, AWS, and TIBCO Software.



Based on data consumer, Mobile and web application is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Mobile and web application development is a fast-paced ecosystem.Most mobile and web applications need to access large volumes of business data, enabling the interoperability between mobile and web-based applications with enterprise systems.



Mobile and web applications use standard protocols, mobile-first libraries, and infrastructure to provide a new layer of abstraction that defines and exposes various data sources that run on different mobile and web-based platforms.



Some prominent players profiled in the study include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Collibra (Belgium), Alation (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Informatica (US), Alteryx (US), Zaloni (US), Cloudera (US), Talend (US), Ataccama (Canada), Quest software (Acquired Erwin), Tamr (US), Denodo (US), Tableau (US), AWS (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), Octopai (Israel), Alex Solutions (Australia), Immuta (US), Data.World (US), Solidatus (UK), Atlan (Singapore), Stemma (US), Castor (US), and Zeenea (France).



