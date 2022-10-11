Global Coriolis Meters Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coriolis Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798263/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Coriolis Meters estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027. Liquids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
- The Coriolis Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$365.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
ABB
AW-Lake Company
Azbil Corporation
Brooks Instrument
Emerson Electric Co.
Endress+Hauser AG
Honeywell International, Inc.
KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
Liquid Controls LLC
Malema Engineering Corp.
Rheonik Messtechnik GmbH
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
Yokogawa Electric Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Introduction to Coriolis Meters
Coriolis Meters Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
Rise in Global Energy Needs and Ensuing Demand for Coriolis
Meters Shapes Market Growth
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion ToE) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040)
Coriolis Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Coriolis Meter: A Versatile Flow Measurement Tool for
Challenging and Critical Industrial Applications
Inherent Operational and Technical Benefits of Coriolis
Flowmeters Augment Demand in Process Industries
Industry Approvals Vital to Market Expansion
Oil & Gas Exploration Investments Support Demand for Coriolis
Meters
Global Oil & Gas Upstream CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2016, 2018, 2019 & 2020
Rise in Drilling Activities and Ensuing Need for Wellhead Flow
Measurement to Spur Demand for Coriolis Flowmeters: Total
Number of Wells Drilled (In Thousands) for the Years 2016-
2020
Upswing in Deep Water Exploration Activities to Create Demand
for High-Pressure Coriolis Flowmeters
Buttressed by Lower Drilling Costs and New Fields Scheduled to
Come Online, Steady Increase in Deepwater Oil Production Bodes
Well: Global Deepwater Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per
Day) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020
Global Investment Growth (in %) by Supply Segment: 2019
Oil & Gas Industry?s Shift towards Large Diameter Pipelines
Fuels Development of Larger Coriolis Flowmeters
Larger Capacity Coriolis Flowmeters to Address High Volume
Applications
Increase in Oil Prices: Favorable Prospects for Coriolis
Flowmeters Market
Spot Crude Oil Prices ($/barrel) in Select Countries for the
Years 2015 through 2018
Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years
2010 through 2019
Growing Adoption of Coriolis Technology in Custody Transfer of
Oil and Gas
Advantages of Coriolis Meters for Custody Transfer Applications
Coriolis Meters Find Use in Multi-Phase Flow Metering in
Offshore Pipelines
High-Pressure Chemical Injection: A Prominent Application
Opportunities Abound for Coriolis Meters in the Natural Gas Sector
Led by US, Robust Production of Natural Gas Amplify Demand for
Coriolis Flowmeters in Measuring Wet Gas Flows: Global Natural
Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meters) by Country for 2018
Reference Standards for Gas Flow Measurement
Coriolis Flowmeters for Gas Flow Measurement Applications:
Advantages and Disadvantages
Coriolis Meters Best for LNG Custody Transfer Application
Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry: Enabling Accurate Flow
Measurements
Coriolis Flowmeters Enable Measurement of Liquids with
Entrained Gas
Coriolis Meters in Food & Beverage Industry: Need for Accurate
Flow Measurements Drives Growth
Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Coriolis Meters
Market
Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Coriolis
Meters with New Generation Capabilities
New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis
Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance
Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid
Transfer Applications
Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality
Drawbacks of Coriolis Flowmeters to Challenge Market Growth
Global Coriolis Meters Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
