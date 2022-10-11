WSFS CARES Foundation Provides Grants to Six Community Organizations in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has provided grants to six community organizations across its footprint as part of its continuing series of philanthropic activities by WSFS and the Foundation. The grants, approved in the third quarter by the WSFS CARES Foundation board, will support the following organizations:

Beat the Streets Philadelphia (BTSP) is a sports-based youth development nonprofit that is committed to fostering the holistic growth of student-athletes living in at-risk under-served communities. BTSP implements mentoring, academic support, and wrestling programs throughout the greater Philadelphia region as vehicles to ‘Positively Alter Life’s Trajectory.’ The WSFS grant will fund one full community-based program for the 2022-23 winter season. Commonwealth Youthchoirs ($15,000)

Headquartered in Germantown, Commonwealth Youthchoirs (CY) is a nonprofit choral music education program whose mission is to transform young lives through the power of making music together, one song at a time. The WSFS funds will allow the program to be expanded to an additional low-to-moderate income school for the 2022-23 school year. Cinnaire ($150,000; paid $50,000 annually over three years)

Cinnaire is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that supports affordable housing developments along with community and economic revitalization initiatives through creative investments, loans, and real estate development services. The WSFS funds will assist in the goal to renovate and sell up to 100 homes in eligible neighborhoods by making capital available to small and large developers who are renovating, marketing and selling homes in the target areas. Food Bank of South New Jersey & The Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers ($75,000; paid $25,000 annually over three years)

The Food Bank of South Jersey exists to provide an immediate solution to the urgent problem of hunger by providing food to people in need, teaching them to eat nutritiously, and helping them to find sustainable ways to improve their lives. The Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers is a multidisciplinary, community-based nonprofit working to improve care for people with complex health and social needs in the city of Camden, N.J., and across the country. WSFS will have a representative seat on the collective. Horizons Greater Philadelphia ($25,000)

Horizons Greater Philadelphia advances educational equity by building long-term partnerships with students, families, communities, and schools to create experiences outside of school that inspire the joy of learning. The WSFS funds will provide general operating support. St. Michael’s School and Nursery, Inc. ($50,000; paid $25,000 annually over two years)

St. Michael’s School and Nursery is committed to the growth and support of children’s development in mind, body, character and spirit. The organization provides an exemplary program of education and childcare in a nurturing atmosphere. A portion of the WSFS funds will support the Workforce Development Cohort training program.

“At WSFS, we give our time, talent and resources to local nonprofits and organizations aligning with the key pillars of the WSFS CARES Foundation, including community investment, affordable housing, revitalization and business economic empowerment, education and leadership development, and strengthening those in need,” said Patrick J. Ward, Executive Vice President, Pennsylvania Market President at WSFS Bank. “WSFS has a storied history of supporting the community for nearly 200 years, and these organizations have shown a dedication to providing vital support to their communities. We’re thrilled to provide these grants to support the expansion of these organizations’ efforts and look forward to working together to build stronger communities.”

“Beat the Streets Philadelphia (BTSP) aims to positively alter life's trajectory using the sport of wrestling as a vehicle to teach the core values of grit, compassion, service, and team,” said James Mangan, Executive Director at BTSP. “Having the support of the WSFS CARES Foundation ensures that BTSP can serve Philadelphia's youngest and most vulnerable by providing academic mentorship paired with athletic rigor – enhancing the character of our community and creating a virtuous circle of good.”

“Located in many Philadelphia neighborhoods, our Find Your Instrument (FYI) program provides rich, growth-oriented, and joy-filled musical experiences for students who do not have music education programs in their schools,” said Commonwealth Youthchoirs Co-Artistic Director and FYI Music Director, Dr. Elizabeth Parker. “Through music, students learn more about themselves and others, and they connect these experiences to their school and community. We are so grateful to WSFS for their support of this program.”

“The Catalyst Fund is a prime example of the impact possible when public and private partners come together to leverage capital in not only an intentional, but a strategic manner,” said Joel Amin, Cinnaire Community Connection Program Manager. “By working together to leverage additional sources of funds like the WSFS CARES Foundation grant, we are bringing equitable, affordable homeownership opportunities to Delawareans across the state. We’re grateful to our partners at WSFS Bank for their support of the Catalyst Fund and look forward to working together to build healthy, vibrant communities.”

About the WSFS CARES Foundation

The WSFS CARES Foundation brings WSFS’ mission of We Stand for Service® to life across the communities we serve. The mission of the WSFS CARES Foundation is to support qualified nonprofit service organizations within our regional footprint that are invested in improving communities, fostering a spirit of inclusion and diversity, and whose focus aligns with the WSFS CARES Foundation’s transformational vision. For more information, please visit https://www.wsfsbank.com/about-us/community/wsfs-foundation.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $60.3 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 121 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (62), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.